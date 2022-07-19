ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judicial candidate Nathan Skop files police report after vandals deface campaign signs

By John Henderson, The Gainesville Sun
Every local election season brings its fair share of complaints about stolen or vandalized campaign signs.

But this time around, Nathan Skop, a candidate for Eighth Judicial Circuit judge , can complain that vandals are making him into a clown — literally.

The 55-year-old Gainesville attorney spent several hours over the weekend scraping off red, custom-made "Stop Skop Trumpist clown" stickers from his campaign signs around Alachua County, some placed strategically over his nose.

Some signs were defaced with markers that read "45 Lover," another reference to former President Donald Trump, in what is supposed to be a nonpartisan race.

“Whoever is responsible for defacing my campaign signs is breaking the law and trying to compromise the integrity of a nonpartisan judicial election,” said Skop, a long-time outspoken commenter at Gainesville City Commission meetings.

Police and elections officials said they are not aware of other any other candidates in the upcoming elections who have had their campaign signs defaced. Someone who vandalizes campaign signs can be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor under Florida law.

All three of Skop's opponents in the seat representing Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy and Union counties, told The Gainesville Sun they were unaware of the vandalism and haven't experienced issues with their signs.

Dan Weisman, a former prosecutor for the Attorney General's Office who now has a private practice, said he couldn't comment about his feelings about Skop's signs being defaced due to rules that restrict judges' comments in political races.

Likewise, Sean Brewer, who has served as an assistant state attorney, said the same, adding that he is opposed to the vandalism. He said Monday that one of his signs appeared to be cut with scissors, but he taped it up and it was fine.

Candidate AuBroncee Martin, who has been a public defender for 24 years, said he couldn't say much more about the issue because judicial candidates can't speak on a potential criminal case.

So far, Skop said he has found five campaign signs along Newberry Road with the same messaging and he has since filed a complaint with the Gainesville Police Department. The former Public Service Commission member also said some of his signs were stolen.

“Gainesville is supposed to be an inclusive and welcoming community," he said. "People should be respectful of each other. The same childishness, intolerance and immaturity typically found in city commission elections has apparently found its way into a circuit court judicial race.”

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton said that no one has complained to her office about Skop's signs being vandalized and that it's rare to see it happen in Gainesville.

She urged any candidate who feels someone has violated the law to contact law enforcement.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Judicial candidate Nathan Skop files police report after vandals deface campaign signs

