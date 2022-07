NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit organization, Charleston RISE, says 51% of Charleston County School District students are reading below their grade level. Charleston RISE’s mission is to empower parents to demand an excellent education for all Charleston students. The organization attended every CCSD school board meeting, studied student achievement data in grades 3 through 8 and knocked on thousands of doors to inform people about how the schools are doing.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO