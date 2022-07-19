ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Free Time – “That’s Rare”

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWay back in 2016, the New York guitar-pop band Free Time released their album In Search Of Free Time. Six years later, they finally found enough hours to follow it up. According to the Bandcamp description, the forthcoming Jangle...

www.stereogum.com

Stereogum

Stream Twen’s Riff & Reverb-Packed New Album One Stop Shop

Nashville DIY duo Twen — Jane Fitzsimmons and Ian Jones — first announced their long-awaited follow-up to 2019’s debut LP Awestruck in June, and before that they released a spate of one-off tracks. In December, we heard “HaHaHome,” followed by “Bore U” in February, and “Dignitary Life” in March. Last month, along with announcing One Stop Shop, Twen shared the final single, “Feeling In Love (From The Waist Down).” Now, the full album is available to stream. Packed to the gills with rowdy riffs, reverb-filled vocals, and propulsive rhythms, One Stop Shop is produced and mixed by Ian Jones and mastered by Joey Oaxaca. Check it out below.
Stereogum

Miya Folick – “Nothing To See”

After a three-year drought of new music, Miya Folick has been trickling out songs this year, purportedly leading up to a new EP, which we now know is called 2007. Its latest single, following “Oh God” and “Ordinary,” is “Nothing To See.” It’s real good. Over steadily strumming guitars, Folick unloads some vivid lyrics about the sad desperation that sometimes follows a breakup. Who among us can’t relate to lyrics about freezing whenever you see the kind of car used to drive or wearing clothes you think might appeal to them?
Stereogum

Mindforce – “Survival Is Vengeance”

Mindforce is back, baby! The great Hudson Valley hardcore band never went anywhere. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Mindforce has released the EP Swingin Swords, Choppin Lords and the one-off banger “Reign Of Terror.” They’ve played amazing live shows. They’ve spawned a whole universe of kickass side projects. But they haven’t made another album. Mindforce released their one full-length, the full-on shit-ripper Excalibur, back in 2018. They’ve since made statements about how they never want to make another one, but I guess they changed their minds. In a few months, Mindforce will return with their second LP New Lords, and it is almost certainly going to rip.
Stereogum

Megan Thee Stallion – “Pressurelicious” (Feat. Future)

Last time we got a Megan Thee Stallion single, it was “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa. But more music is on the way — last month, the Houston rapper told Rolling Stone how she was working on her forthcoming sophomore album — the follow-up to 2020’s Good News — which she hopes to have out this summer. That brings us up to this week, where Megan announced a forthcoming collab with Future called “Pressurelicious.” Sharing the track artwork on Instagram, she captioned: “Hot Girls Up 10000000000000 points.” Now, the HitKidd-produced track is out.
Stereogum

Ohana Fest’s Encore Weekend Apparently Cancelled

Last month, the Eddie Vedder-curated Ohana Festival announced a second weekend (October 8 and 9) called Ohana Encore. It was set to feature an entirely different lineup from the first weekend (September 30 through October 2), with Vedder headlining alongside Alanis Morissette, the Black Keys, and Haim. Except now it looks like that second weekend has been cancelled.
Stereogum

Watch Bleachers, Clairo, & Lucy Dacus Cover The National At Newport Folk Festival

During Bleachers’ set at Newport Folk Festival on Saturday, Jack Antonoff brought out Clairo and Lucy Dacus — who also performed at the fest this weekend — to cover the National’s High Violet track “Bloodbuzz Ohio.” They were also joined by Goose’s Rick Mitarotonda on guitar. The National had performed at Newport on Friday. “Thank you for singing bloodbuzz!” Bryce Dessner wrote on Antonoff’s Instagram. “I wish we could have done it with you all.”
Stereogum

Sylvan Esso Performed A Surprise New Album At Newport Folk Festival

Sylvan Esso debuted a whole new album during their performance at Newport Folk Festival on Sunday. That new album is called No Rules Sandy, and it’ll be out on August 12. Immediately following their performance, the North Carolina duo also shared a new single, “Didn’t Care,” which appears on the LP alongside the previously released “Your Reality” and “Sunburn.”
Stereogum

dvsn – “If I Get Caught”

The new dvsn song “If I Got Caught” centers on the hook “If I get caught cheatin’, that don’t mean I don’t love you.” It’s insanely catchy and delivered as a gang vocal, so don’t be surprised when it becomes a hit for the duo of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85. “If I Get Caught” samples Jay-Z’s “Song Cry,” and if the iMessage screenshot posted to dvsn’s Instagram is to be believed, Jay has heard it and weighed in:
Stereogum

Local Natives – “Desert Snow” & “Hourglass”

Los Angeles indie-rock staples Local Natives haven’t released anything since 2020’s Sour Lemon EP, which followed 2019’s full-length Violet Street. Well, today Local Natives are back with a double A-side single, “Desert Snow” and “Hourglass,” plus a crop of 2022 tour dates, kicking off with sets at Osheaga Music and Arts Festival and Lollapalooza.
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. Here is this week’s list. Working Men's Club - "Cut" Pulling from a tradition that includes the likes of New Order and Hot Chip, the...
Stereogum

Preview The Haxan Cloak’s Paper Girls Score

British producer Bobby Krlic — aka the Haxan Cloak — has long been a go-to for writing horror/mind-bending scores, having memorably written the music for 2019’s Midsommar. Since then, Krlic has scored TV shows such as Reprisal, The Alienist, and Snowpiercer. His most recent venture is Amazon Studios’ Paper Girls, based on the graphic novel series. The series and soundtrack are out on July 29, and Krlic has shared a preview of his score in the meantime.
Stereogum

U2 Will Play Grand Opening Of World’s Largest Sphere

U2 is set to be the first act to perform at the MSG Sphere at the Venetian in Las Vegas when the new arena opens next year. According to Billboard, the performances will be part of a multi-show residency at the $1.8 billion arena, which is currently being built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment chairman James Dolan. As for U2, the band’s residency will take place over several months and performed on non-consecutive days.
Stereogum

Deadringer Turns 20

The Private Press was a letdown. Earlier this year my colleague Tom Breihan explained that DJ Shadow’s second album, released six years after his masterpiece Endtroducing….., was a blast on its own merits even as it “essentially transformed DJ Shadow from mysterious genius into working musician.” The album was fine, it just wasn’t the album I was hoping for. As a teenager who’d been entranced by Endtroducing….., who’d spent long summer nights listening to it behind the wheel of my car or hunched over my family computer, I was in the market for more mysterious genius. And in the summer of 2002, the market provided Ramble Jon Krohn.
Stereogum

The Number Ones: TLC’s “Unpretty”

In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. The Lilith Fair, Sarah McLachlan’s touring festival, had an enormously successful three-year run at the...
Stereogum

Watch The National Debut New Song “Space Invader (Threaded Gold)” At Newport Folk Festival

The National performed at Newport Folk Festival yesterday, where they debuted a new song called “Space Invader (Threaded Gold).” This comes a couple of months after the band, whose mainstream presence has grown considerably given Aaron Dessner’s work on Taylor Swift’s folklore and evermore, debuted three other new songs in Paris. In May, they performed “Tropic Morning News (Haversham),” “Grease In Your Hair (Birdie),” and “Bathwater (Mount Auburn).” Those songs and “Space Invader (Threaded Gold)” will no doubt appear on the follow-up to 2019’s I Am Easy To Find.
Stereogum

Cuco – “Sitting In The Corner” (Feat. Kacey Musgraves & Adriel Favela)

Back in April, Mexican-American singer-songwriter and producer Cuco announced his sophomore album, Fantasy Getaway, would be out on July 22 via Interscope. The follow-up to his 2019 debut Para Mi, Cuco (real name Omar Banos)’s latest features guest spots from Adriel Favela, Bratty, DannyLux, and Kacey Musgraves. In the album lead-up, he’s shared “Aura,” “Time Machine,” “Caution,” and “Fin Del Mundo” (which features Bratty), and now, in tandem with the album’s release, Cuco is sharing “Sitting In The Corner” featuring Adriel Favela and Kacey Musgraves.
Stereogum

Watch Dinosaur Jr. & Courtney Barnett Perform “Feel The Pain” At Newport Folk

Newport Folk Festival goes down this weekend in Rhode Island, and both Courtney Barnett and Dinosaur Jr. are on the lineup. Yesterday, during Dinosaur Jr.’s set, the college-rock greats brought Barnett out to sing and play guitar on ’90s classic “Feel The Pain.” Both acts are still promoting some new-ish records: Last year, Dinosaur Jr. released Sweep It Into Space, and Barnett shared Things Take Time, Take Time. Likewise, they both recently put out documentaries; Barnett’s Anonymous Club came out in June, and Dinosaur Jr.’s Freakscene came out in May.
Stereogum

Nick Cave Writes About Love Island

Nick Cave has a way of writing about unimaginable grief that feels warm and conversational enough to make the feeling tangible. He also has a way of writing about silly things in ways that can be shockingly moving. Cave regularly does both in his Red Hand Files newsletter, and his latest update is a sharp, bracing example of that. Even a question about whether Cave watches Love Island, the hugely popular British dating show, can cause him to write something that might leave you shaken.
TV & VIDEOS

