Free Time – “That’s Rare”

Back in April, Mexican-American singer-songwriter and producer Cuco announced his sophomore album, Fantasy Getaway, would be out on July 22 via Interscope. The follow-up to his 2019 debut Para Mi, Cuco (real name Omar Banos)’s latest features guest spots from Adriel Favela, Bratty, DannyLux, and Kacey Musgraves. In the album lead-up, he’s shared “Aura,” “Time Machine,” “Caution,” and “Fin Del Mundo” (which features Bratty), and now, in tandem with the album’s release, Cuco is sharing “Sitting In The Corner” featuring Adriel Favela and Kacey Musgraves.
