Vietnam Central Bank Says Will Stick to Monetary Policy That Supports Economic Growth

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. and South Korea should deepen their trade ties to avoid letting other countries use their market positions to unfair advantage, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday during a visit where she also urged the U.S. ally to support a plan to seek a price cap on Russian oil. Soaring energy prices figured heavily in the meetings in Seoul. During his talks with Yellen, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for international cooperation in stabilizing energy prices and easing supply chain disruptions that have contributed to decades-high inflation, Yoon’s office said. In her remarks at a research and development facility run by LG, one of South Korea’s biggest business groups, Yellen said Russia was threatening to spark a global food crisis by blocking ports in Ukraine after its invasion of the country caused energy prices to surge. “All responsible countries must unite in opposition to this war and work together to end it swiftly,” Yellen said. “And that’s why the United States and other responsible allies and partners are seeking to reduce Russia’s revenue to wage its war without causing a necessary volatility in global energy markets.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO