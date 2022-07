This year, there are a number tracks that appear to be contenders for the mythical “Song of the Summer” title. Burna Boy’s “Last Last” seems to be leading the pack at the moment with “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé, “F.N.F” by Glorilla and several Bad Bunny tracks following close behind. In the midst of this crowded field, “Gotta Move On” by Diddy and Bryson Tiller appears to be a strong sleeper candidate in the “Song of the Summer” race.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO