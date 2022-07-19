Colorado Rockies select Portland Pilots’ Caleb Franzen in MLB Draft
By Joe Freeman
The Oregonian
5 days ago
Another Oregonian has been selected in the 2022 MLB Draft. The Colorado Rockies on Tuesday drafted Caleb Franzen in the 12th round, snatching the former West Linn High School and University of Portland pitcher with the No....
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) -- A few former Minnesota Twins players became immortal Sunday in Cooperstown, New York. Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva were enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Also in the 2022 class was David Otis, who made his Major League Baseball debut in Minnesota, playing with the Twins for five years before becoming a star slugger for the Boston Red Sox. The 83-year-old Kaat, now a broadcaster for the Twins, pitched for a quarter of a century, winning a World Series a year before retiring in 1983. In his speech, he thanked his dad for instilling the discipline needed...
For the second straight day, Tampa Bay erased an early deficit, only to have the bullpen get knocked around late again. This time it was Brooks Raley who gave up the go-ahead run in Kansas City's 4-2 win over the Rays on Sunday. It was the second time in two weeks that the Rays lost a series to a last-place team.
