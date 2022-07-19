ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado Rockies select Portland Pilots’ Caleb Franzen in MLB Draft

By Joe Freeman
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Another Oregonian has been selected in the 2022 MLB Draft. The Colorado Rockies on Tuesday drafted Caleb Franzen in the 12th round, snatching the former West Linn High School and University of Portland pitcher with the No....

Portland, OR
