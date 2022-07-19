ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Greenwood Park Mall reopens following shooting

Fox 59
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, the Greenwood Park Mall reopened...

fox59.com

Fox 59

IN Focus: Community leaders react to Greenwood Park Mall shooting

Last week, the community of Greenwood experienced a tragic mass shooting at a local mall. IN Focus: Community leaders react to Greenwood Park …. IN Focus: Panelists disucuss upcoming special session, …. IN Focus: Party leaders discuss upcoming special …. IN Focus: State lawmakers discuss abortion access, …. Rock the...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

1 dead, 1 injured after multiple hit-and-runs overnight

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating two hit-and-runs overnight that left one person dead and another injured. The first happened in the 3300 block of North Post Road just after 11:00 Saturday night. A man was riding his bicycle when a car came along, hit the man, and fled the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

At least 6 injured in overnight shootings across the city

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating several shootings across the city that left at least six people injured overnight. Police were first called to the intersection North Arlington Avenue and East 11th Street just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday. This is near 10th Street on Indy’s east side. Police found a man and woman sitting inside a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Two shot, one in critical condition in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting occurred on Indianapolis’ east side at the intersection of North Arlington avenue and East 11th street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD officers responded to the scene and found two people suffering gunshot wounds....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fox 59

Male pedestrian dead after hit-and-run early Saturday morning

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD confirms that a man died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning. At approximately 5:46 a.m., IMPD responded to the 7700 block of North Shadeland Ave. on a report of personal injury incident. When offiers arrived, they located a male pedestrian struck by a vehicle....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Driver killed after crash on I-65 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police say one person is dead after a single vehicle crash on I-65. Troopers responded to the 105.5 mile marker just after midnight Sunday. According to the preliminary investigation, the driver ran off the roadway and hit a guardrail before crossing all three lanes and hitting the concrete median wall.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Local News Digital

Greenwood man shot, killed following altercation

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One man was shot and killed following an altercation in Greenwood on Tuesday. The Greenwood Police Department (GPD) received a report of a person shot outside of 1163 Westminster Court, in the Westminster Apartment complex, just after 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male laying in the street with a single gunshot wound. The male was identified as 48-year-old Greenwood resident Jason Grider. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

1 dead, single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died Sunday morning from a single-vehicle crash on I-65 causing partial closure of the interstate early Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police. According to ISP, at 12:11 a.m. Indiana State Police Dispatchers received 911 calls about a single-vehicle crash at the 105.5...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Speculation grows around motive for Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The investigation into Sunday’s mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall is opening up more questions about why the shooter opened fire. Online theories are adding to questions about the motive in the case. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha...
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Family remembers husband, wife who died in Greenwood Park Mall shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of Pedro Pineda and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda is devastated and asking the community for support after Sunday’s mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. “Many say until death do them part. It didn’t separate them,” said Evelyn Pineda, daughter of Pedro Pineda....
GREENWOOD, IN

