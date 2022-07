DENVER -- Bob Rafelson, a co-creator of "The Monkees" who became an influential figure in the New Hollywood era of the 1970s, has died. He was 89.Rafelson died at his home in Aspen Saturday night surrounded by his family, said his wife, Gabrielle Taurek Rafelson.Rafelson was responsible for co-creating the fictional pop music group and television series "The Monkees" alongside the late Bert Schneider, which won him an Emmy for outstanding comedy series in 1967.But he was perhaps best known for his work during the New Hollywood era, which saw a classical studio system giving way to a batch of...

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO