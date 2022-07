NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Fair kicked off Friday morning. It’s the nation’s largest campground fair that dates back to 1889. Fairgoers enjoyed friendship, family time and music all day long in Founders Square and also took in a rodeo. More events are going on Saturday, including a triathlon, arts and craft market, a free petting zoo and the Thacker Mountain Radio hour which will host the Mississippi band Chapel Hart. Everyone that was there Friday was just happy to be back and enjoying another year.

NESHOBA COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO