Criteria changing to apply for rental assistance through IndyRent

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 5 days ago
FILE: $100 bills. (NEXSTAR)

INDIANAPOLIS — The IndyRent program is making a change to try and conserve the funding they have left.

The program started back in 2020 as a way to help renters who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Indy residents could apply to receive up to 12 months of back rent from the city.

Since its start, the program has awarded more than $150 million to 60,000 applicants around Indy. The city said the program continues to approve applications at a rate between $7 million to $10 million per month.

“The IndyRent program has helped tens of thousands of residents remain in their home, providing stability both for families and our city during an unprecedented era of challenges,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Today’s milestone is not the end. We will continue working with our partners to distribute assistance to as many vulnerable households as possible.”

However, the criteria to take part in the program are changing. Starting Thursday, residents will have to be facing active evictions in order to receive support.

“The criteria will remain largely the same but for that eviction that is active in process so the only additional information a tenant would need would be that eviction case number that has been provided by the court,” said Jeff Bennett, Deputy Mayor of Community Development.

To apply for the program, you must:

  • Live in Marion County
  • Be a renter
  • Have had reduced income due to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Be actively facing eviction

The existing portal for the IndyRent program is closing Thursday for a week while changes are made. The city said there are currently 6,000 submitted applications in the portal.

Officials say those applications, and any regular applications submitted before the July 21 deadline, will still be processed. That includes appeals to original denied applications and active eviction applications with a court case number.

Residents can learn about updated eligibility guidelines, review Frequently Asked Questions, and apply for rental assistance at IndyRent.org.

