The official 2022 schedule for Summers County High School Football schedule has been released. The season kicks off at Pikeview (Battle of the Bluestone) on Aug. 26, and the remaining dates are as follows:

Sept. 2 – at Greenbrier West

Sept. 9 – Shady Spring (Hall of Fame Night)

Sept. 16 – Mount View

Sept. 23 – at Midland Trail

Sept. 30 Bye Week

Oct. 7 – Sherman

Oct. 14 – at Meadow Bridge

Oct. 21 – Pocahontas County (Homecoming)

Oct. 28 – at Clay County

Nov. 4 – James Monroe (Senior Night)

The post Bobcat football schedule released appeared first on The Hinton News .