Bobcat football schedule released
The official 2022 schedule for Summers County High School Football schedule has been released. The season kicks off at Pikeview (Battle of the Bluestone) on Aug. 26, and the remaining dates are as follows:
Sept. 2 – at Greenbrier West
Sept. 9 – Shady Spring (Hall of Fame Night)
Sept. 16 – Mount View
Sept. 23 – at Midland Trail
Sept. 30 Bye Week
Oct. 7 – Sherman
Oct. 14 – at Meadow Bridge
Oct. 21 – Pocahontas County (Homecoming)
Oct. 28 – at Clay County
Nov. 4 – James Monroe (Senior Night)
