“I’m on my 17th year (at the Hanceville Public Library). I was a manager of a sewing plant, and the plant closed and I had to take care of my mother. She was sick and passed away. Then my husband passed away. That’s when I came to work here. I had been at home for a few years and found out the lady was quitting that was here. I thought, ‘That might be a good job that I might like to do.’ I did and I’ve been here ever since. I’ve lived here always and so many people come in that I knew their grandparents or parents. I know most people that come in that are from here. You just see the happiness with kids.” – Shirley Burden of Hanceville.

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO