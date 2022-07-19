Toronto Blue Jays draft Bo Bonds in MLB Draft

Interview with Bo Bonds



LAFAYETTE — Louisiana pitcher Bo Bonds was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2022 MLB Draft on Tuesday, July 19.

The sophomore was chosen in the 13th round with the 398th pick. Toronto has now chosen a Ragin' Cajuns pitcher for a second consecutive year after selecting Connor Cooke in 2021.

Bonds had a 3.11 ERA last season with UL and was first on the team in strikeouts with 83.

The Florida native won't see action on the diamond after revealing in June that he had Tommy John surgery.

