ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Toronto Blue Jays draft Bo Bonds in MLB Draft

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sNmuz_0glME8HT00

Interview with Bo Bonds

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana pitcher Bo Bonds was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2022 MLB Draft on Tuesday, July 19.

The sophomore was chosen in the 13th round with the 398th pick. Toronto has now chosen a Ragin' Cajuns pitcher for a second consecutive year after selecting Connor Cooke in 2021.

Bonds had a 3.11 ERA last season with UL and was first on the team in strikeouts with 83.

The Florida native won't see action on the diamond after revealing in June that he had Tommy John surgery.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) -- A few former Minnesota Twins players became immortal Sunday in Cooperstown, New York. Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva were enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Also in the 2022 class was David Otis, who made his Major League Baseball debut in Minnesota, playing with the Twins for five years before becoming a star slugger for the Boston Red Sox. The 83-year-old Kaat, now a broadcaster for the Twins, pitched for a quarter of a century, winning a World Series a year before retiring in 1983. In his speech, he thanked his dad for instilling the discipline needed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KATC News

KATC News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy