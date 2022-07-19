ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYM FOX 47

Michigan adds 16,445 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 149 deaths

By WXYZ
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I15M5_0glME6W100

The State of Michigan added 16,445 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That comes out to an average of around 2,349 confirmed and probable cases per day.

According to the state, there were also 149 deaths from confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

In all, there have been 2,652,659 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Michigan and 37,291 deaths from the virus.

The MDHHS said it will release COVID-19 case and death data on Tuesdays instead of Wednesdays.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Comments / 2

Related
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 City to Raise a Family in the U.S.

When people start a family, they often think about where to live that might offer a family-friendly environment. I personally think that Michigan has lots of great cities to raise a family, and now, a new study out has determined that the Mitten actually best the best place to raise a family in the U.S.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Public Health#The State Of Michigan#Mdhhs#Johns Hopkins University
WLNS

Michigan tobacco age raised from 18 to 21

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gov. Whitmer signed legislation raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco in Michigan Thursday. The legislation raises the minimum age to purchase products like cigarettes and vapes in Michigan from 18 to 21, in line with the federal Tobacco 21 law that was passed in 2019.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Town Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire

Michigan has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Now That He's tested Positive, Biden's Busted Again 7-22-22

Doug Lee, Jam N Bean, offers a patriotic deal. Ralph Rebandt, Michigan candidate for Governor (R) talks about his run. Jamie Zichterman, Window World Gas giveaway tells you how you can get free gas. Pastor Austin Kreutz joins in as well. And your calls on this free for all friday.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan Town is No. 2 on the 100 Best Places to Live List

For nearly a decade now, the crew at Livability has put together a list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America. As it turns out, one Michigan town is very high on the list this year, coming in at No. 2. We should have some Michigan pride about this great showing.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNDU

Indiana Michigan Power reporting over 7,000 people without power

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Indiana Michigan Power is currently reporting over 7,000 customers are without power after storms rolled through Michiana Saturday morning. Areas like Benton Harbor and Saint Joseph, Michigan currently have over 600 people without power, and South Bend has almost 1,000 people without power. Places like Jamestown, and Oseola are also seeing hundreds of people without power. There is not currently a timetable for when power will be back for those without power.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WSYM FOX 47

Coordinators trying to find host families in mid-Michigan for foreign exchange students

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — As the school year approaches, foreign exchange students are ready to make their way to mid-Michigan, but first, they need host families. Many mid-Michigan schools accept foreign exchange students including Grand Ledge Public Schools, and coordinators like Amanda Osborne and Emily Syck from the Council for Educational Travel USA are excited and ready for students to start making their way to the United States.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
ABC Action News WFTS

Florida $450 child payment check: Who is eligible

Some families in Florida will be getting a one-time payment of $450 per child in an effort to assist families affected by rising inflation. Families don't need to apply and must fall into one of the following eligible categories:. Foster Parents. Relative Caregivers. Non-relative Caregivers. Families receiving TANF cash assistance.
FLORIDA STATE
WLNS

Late night storm causes power outages

Storms that blew through Michigan on Saturday night left hundreds of people across mid-Michigan in the dark. The Lansing Board of Water and Light reported 8 outages affecting 1,371 customers around midnight – including almost 900 customers in an area that included the northeast side of the city. The...
LANSING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Thursday thunderstorms cause isolated damage across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thunderstorms swept across West Michigan Thursday evening, bringing downed trees and wires to parts of Ottawa County and Kent County. The storms rolled across the region between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., producing wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph. Small hail between the size of a pea and a dime were also reported. Heavy rain caused flooding in some areas. While the storms were strong, they were not listed as being severe.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy