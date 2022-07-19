Ravens' Dobbins vows to be back for week 1 after year lost from torn ACL

BALTIMORE — J.K. Dobbins is tired of all of the talk.

He's the only one who knows his body, and his progress coming off last year's season-ending ACL injury.

The Ravens' running back disputed a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who said it is no sure thing Dobbins is back on the field to start the season when the Ravens play the New York Jets in week 1 on Sept. 11.

Dobbins made it clear that he plans to be ready to go for the Ravens' season-opener.

"Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1," Dobbins said on Twitter.

Dobbins, a 2020 second-round draft pick out of Ohio State, said he making it his goal to be ready when the Ravens kick off the regular season.

He tore his ACL on the first offensive series in the final preseason game against Washington on Aug. 28, 2021. He missed the entire season.

"Just know I been working," Dobbins said. "I been quiet for a reason. I thrive best when I face adversity, go check my resume. I would post videos but I want all you fake a** doctors and people who have never spoken a word to me to see what me and Jesus been up to on the biggest stage."

In Dobbins' rookie season, in 2020, he rushed for 805 yards with nine touchdowns in 15 games.

The Ravens' veterans report to training camp in Owings Mills on July 26, and their first practice is July 27.