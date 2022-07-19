ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Tampon shortage hitting shelves in Hampton Roads

By Ellen Ice
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17uIl9_0glMDygr00

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - You may have noticed the latest item missing from store shelves — tampons.

Experts say the tampon shortage stems from supply chain issues surrounding cotton and plastic. Those materials are used to make personal protective equipment, which was in high demand during the pandemic.

"It's scary, it's really scary," said John Voorhees with Manna Ministry, a nonprofit in Virginia Beach that provides food and other items to families in need.

He said they currently only have enough products to last a month.

"Where we saw ourselves helping somewhere in the neighborhood of 5 to 7 families now we’re helping in that 10 to 12 to 15 to 20 range, so it most certainly has increased significantly," Voorhees said.

Proctor & Gamble called the shortage a "temporary situation," and said they're working 24/7 to meet the increased demand.

Voorhees said with shelves beginning to thin out, they're trying to bridge the gap.

“Young ladies having to decide what to do with this, it’s just something that really shouldn’t happen," Voorhees said, "There’s a need and a want, and this is 100 percent a need.”

If you want to donate tampons or other products to Manna Ministry, or you want to contribute monetarily to their mission, click here for more information.

Comments / 5

sassy66
4d ago

Think " pansies " were just put out, I could have the name wrong...commercial states that women on their menstrual, could wear these, there would be no leakage problems. 🤮 my gad ! could you imagine, grossed me out watching that commercial.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Nova

See the stroke death rate in Virginia

Investigated the stroke death rate in Virginia using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Supply, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Health
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
WTKR News 3

A look at some of the hottest and coldest jobs in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – With the intense heat affecting Hampton Roads, we set out to highlight some of the hottest and coolest jobs in the area. The area has been under a heat advisory and News 3 Meteorologists warn that we’ll have more extreme heat this weekend, with temperatures possibly reaching 100 degrees or more, with heat index values between 105 and 115 degrees.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
PWLiving

Take Advantage of Virginia’s Three-Day Sales Tax Holiday

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Start planning now to stock up on back-to-school necessities and take advantage of Virginia’s three-day sales tax holiday to score some great bargains. On Friday, Aug. 5, through Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, you can purchase school supplies, selling for $20 or less per item, and articles of clothing and footwear, selling for $100 or less per item, without paying sales tax. The savings are available for online and in-store purchases.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Virginia to receive 20,800 doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health will receive 20,800 doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine next month. This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the two-dose Novavax COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. The health department expects the vaccine to be available by the middle...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Tampons#Manna Ministry#Proctor Gamble
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents warned to be on the lookout for baby turkeys

Almost everyone has seen a sign warning of a deer crossing, animal crossing, or one that warns to be watching out for falling rocks. Any one of these could be hazardous to a vehicle and especially to humans. How many, however, have ever been told to be on on guard for baby turkeys in the midst? The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is now issuing a warning to residents of the state to be on the lookout for "turkey crossing"s.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia Board Removes Bureaucratic Barriers to Obtain Cosmetology License

RICHMOND – The Virginia Board for Barbers and Cosmetology, a regulatory board under the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR), at its most recent meeting on July 11, voted to reduce the number of hours required to obtain a cosmetology license by 33%, from 1,500 to 1,000. The board assembled a panel of advisors representing businesses, public schools, private career and technical schools, and subject matter expertise in infection control to conduct a comprehensive review of the education and training Virginia mandates to obtain a cosmetologist license.
VIRGINIA STATE
wymt.com

Virginia Dental Association Foundation hosts dental clinic at UVA-Wise

WISE, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Dental Association Foundation is partnering with the VCU School of Dentistry, and other volunteers, to bring oral care throughout the state of Virginia. This weekend, they brought their services to Wise, Va. “A lot of people don’t have access...there’s not as many dentists in...
WISE, VA
13News Now

13News Now Vault: The rise and fall of the phone book

NORFOLK, Va. — Way back when, the phone books - big and bulky, yellow and white - were something we relied on almost every day. Pre-internet, they were one of the most important tools to bring family and friends, and buyers and sellers together. The Yellow Pages were used...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy