Suffolk lowering speed limit on portion of Route 58 amid widening project

By Julius Ayo
 5 days ago
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk is reducing the speed limit on a portion of Route 58 as crews continue working on the widening project.

According to Suffolk Public Works officials, the widening project is entering Phase II of construction which will require the speed limit to be lowered through the 3-mile work zone.

The speed limit will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph and will take effect the week of July 25 and continue through the duration of the project.

