OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Martín Pérez allowed four hits over seven strong innings to extend his dominant undefeated streak and beat fellow All-Star Paul Blackburn, leading the Texas Rangers to an 11-8 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.Pérez (8-2) had six strikeouts and won his career-best eighth straight decision. The first-time All-Star is unbeaten in his last 17 starts, passing Kyle Gibson for the Rangers' single-season franchise record.Texas nearly let it all go to waste.Trailing 11-1, the A's scored four runs off Garrett Richards in the eighth, then hit three consecutive home runs off Brett Martin in the ninth....

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 29 MINUTES AGO