TOWN OF FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - The cause of death has been determined for two of the three people killed in Saturday’s crash in the town of Fowler. According to the St. Lawrence County Coroner, 32-year-old Desiree Lowery of Potsdam and 25-year-old Lorraine Stevens of Hermon died from freshwater drowning.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO