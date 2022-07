We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. “You teach people how to treat you.” This quote, in all its different forms, is a wonderful boundary-affirming thought that can remind you that you can be in charge of how people relate to you. The idea holds true at home, too. For instance, a kitchen sink holding a few dirty mugs and that cereal bowl pooled with milk doesn’t seem to mind another set of dirty dishware added to it. On the other hand, an empty, sparkling sink encourages people to leave it that way by rinsing the dishes and popping them in the dishwasher.

