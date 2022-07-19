ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball camp focuses on beating the heat

By Sydney Kostus
 5 days ago

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the first heat wave of the season hits our area concern grows for kids at outdoor summer camps.

The sun is shining down on Hoop Group Skills Camp at Pocono Invitational an outdoor, overnight basketball camp in Stroudsburg.

With temperatures staying in the mid-90s this week camp officials tell Eyewitness News they prioritize campers hydrating – and look for signs of heat exhaustion such as feeling lethargic and overheated.

Hot Tempatures in NEPA

“We try to be proactive, by making sure we let the coaches know ahead of time, ‘it’s going to be a hot day, we know what the temperature’s going to be, make sure your kids are getting plenty of water breaks, giving them time to get into the pool and cool down,” stated Caryn Demarest, athletic trainer at Hoop Group Skills Camp at Pocono Invitational.

David Hooker has been the director of camp operations for more than 30 years. He says with around 200 campers a week – they sometimes need to outsource to cool down.

“If it does get really hot, we will bus them into gyms in town where they are air-conditioned so we can keep our games going and keep the teaching of basketball continuing throughout the week,” explained Hooker.

In recent years, camp officials installed air conditioning units in cabins and say fewer campers have run into symptoms of heat exhaustion since.

Celebrating the camp’s 60th year this season Hooker says the weather couldn’t put a stop to its passionate players.

“The heat comes and goes, but the love for basketball keeps going strong so that’s why kids come up here and kids play through the heat. And you’re going to get hot and sweaty anyway so it really doesn’t matter,” said Hooker.

In addition to drinking plenty of water, the camp’s physical trainer says resting at night is key to helping your body recover from the heat.

