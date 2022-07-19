ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

16 Lawmakers, Including AOC, Arrested in SCOTUS Abortion Protest

By Abigail Weinberg, Bio
Mother Jones
Mother Jones
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. Nearly a month after Roe was overturned, House Democrats finally gave us the type of civil disobedience that such a crisis warrants. Today, 16 Democratic members of Congress—including Reps....

www.motherjones.com

Comments / 16

InGodWeTrust
5d ago

she wasn't even in handcuffs lol she pretended to be by putting her hands behind her back. what a tool

Reply
14
Ed A
5d ago

This seems odd. The very person who’s responsible for creating laws is removed from the SCOTUS building that doesn’t create laws.

Reply
4
Keith Taylor
4d ago

No handcuffs = no arrest. Fake news conceived by the far left and reported by the MSM. AOC: Continually Unifying Narrative Talk.

Reply
4
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Aoc#Protest#House#Democrats#Democratic#The Supreme Court#Capitol Police#Dobbs#Conservatives#The New York Post
