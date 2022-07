“I’ve never seen anything like it in the 33 years I’ve been working here, through hurricanes and different storms,” said Brian Townsend, assistant director of Greenbelt Public Works, echoing the sentiments of many Greenbelters regarding the storm that slammed into Greenbelt just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12. Utility poles were broken and wires came down at Lastner Lane, Hedgewood, at the corner of Research and Hillside and near the Greenbelt Volunteer Fire Department. Greenbelt Police noted the downed power lines and dark traffic lights at various intersections but received no reports of serious injuries or deaths. Only one minor injury was called in, caused by a fallen tree.

GREENBELT, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO