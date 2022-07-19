Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Bestselling Authors! A Guide to All of the Books the Couple Have Written

If you ever need to spruce up your reading list, Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have got you covered! The pair have built an incredible home renovation empire together and it all started with their first show, Fixer Upper. They’ve reflected on their experience in a series of memoirs, shared delicious recipes in cookbooks and even penned children’s books.

Books have long been an important part of Joanna’s life. When it came time to write her second children’s book, The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be, she drew inspiration from her experience being a mom to her five kids: Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew.

“The idea for this book was inspired by my kids. One of my greatest joys as a mother has been to watch them grow and change and become who they are,” the New York Times bestselling author wrote on her Magnolia blog. “And, between the five of them, they are all becoming very different people — in their likes and dislikes, in how they approach situations, in how they solve problems and simply in how they go about their day to day.”

The book was released in November 2020 and sends the perfect message about embracing creativity. The proud mom also wrote a book with her children in 2019 called We Are the Gardeners. It tells the story of how the family started a garden together and overcame several obstacles along the way.

The Magnolia Network personality loves bonding with her children out in the garden of their Texas home. She often shares videos and photos of her youngest son, Crew, taking care of the plants. We Are the Gardeners is such a unique take on a children’s book and features beautiful illustrations.

One year before the book’s release, Joanna was gearing up to become a mom of five while pregnant with Crew. She celebrated her pregnancy with a book-themed baby shower and shared photos from the event on Instagram.

“I like big books and I cannot lie,” Joanna wrote after the celebration. “Blown away by the creativity and thoughtfulness of my friends — just the cutest book shower ever for baby Gaines! Feeling the love … now I just need to figure out how to shove these books in my car so I can get them to the farm!”

Keep scrolling to see a list of all of the books Chip and Joanna have written.