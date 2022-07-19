ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Bestselling Authors! A Guide to All of the Books the Couple Have Written

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uAy8u_0glMBcaX00

If you ever need to spruce up your reading list, Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have got you covered! The pair have built an incredible home renovation empire together and it all started with their first show, Fixer Upper. They’ve reflected on their experience in a series of memoirs, shared delicious recipes in cookbooks and even penned children’s books.

Books have long been an important part of Joanna’s life. When it came time to write her second children’s book, The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be, she drew inspiration from her experience being a mom to her five kids: Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew.

“The idea for this book was inspired by my kids. One of my greatest joys as a mother has been to watch them grow and change and become who they are,” the New York Times bestselling author wrote on her Magnolia blog. “And, between the five of them, they are all becoming very different people — in their likes and dislikes, in how they approach situations, in how they solve problems and simply in how they go about their day to day.”

The book was released in November 2020 and sends the perfect message about embracing creativity. The proud mom also wrote a book with her children in 2019 called We Are the Gardeners. It tells the story of how the family started a garden together and overcame several obstacles along the way.

The Magnolia Network personality loves bonding with her children out in the garden of their Texas home. She often shares videos and photos of her youngest son, Crew, taking care of the plants. We Are the Gardeners is such a unique take on a children’s book and features beautiful illustrations.

One year before the book’s release, Joanna was gearing up to become a mom of five while pregnant with Crew. She celebrated her pregnancy with a book-themed baby shower and shared photos from the event on Instagram.

“I like big books and I cannot lie,” Joanna wrote after the celebration. “Blown away by the creativity and thoughtfulness of my friends — just the cutest book shower ever for baby Gaines! Feeling the love … now I just need to figure out how to shove these books in my car so I can get them to the farm!”

Keep scrolling to see a list of all of the books Chip and Joanna have written.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Are Erin and Ben Napier Still Together? Everything to Know About the ‘Home Town’ Couple’s Marriage

Home Town stars Erin Napier and Ben Napier first captivated viewers when they made their HGTV debut in 2016. In the years that followed, the pair landed several spinoffs, wrote books and shared their journey living in their own Laurel, Mississippi, home. Keep scrolling to find out more details about their marriage and whether they are still together.
LAUREL, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Gaines
Person
Joanna Gaines
Person
Drake
survivornet.com

Hoda Kotb, 57, Returns From Vacation Amid Reports Of Tension With Coworker Savannah Guthrie, 50: How Cancer Can Bring A New Perspective To Workplace Stresses

Despite these source accounts, the ladies have kept it classy and appear to support one another, at least on the surface. Besides, let’s be real, who doesn’t have issues with even their best friends sometimes?. Hopefully, if there are any current issues in the workplace, Hoda rises above...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Puts Handyman Skills to Use for His Daughters: PHOTO

When it comes to HGTV, there is no shortage of couples born to renovate and flip homes. Being the center of remodeling and DIY projects, the network has a sizable list of shows surrounding tips and tricks to make that bland room or broken deck take on a new life. Among their growing shows is Home Town, starring loving couple Ben and Erin Napier and their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi.
LAUREL, MS
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

56K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy