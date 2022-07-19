ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, SC

Northbound lanes on Highway 21 blocked following Tuesday afternoon crash in Burton

By Sofia Sanchez
The Island Packet
 5 days ago

All northbound lanes of Highway 21 in Burton are blocked following a Tuesday afternoon crash between two cars, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alert and Burton Fire District officials.

There were no serious injuries in the crash, Capt. Dan Byrne with the Burton Fire District said. Three ambulances and two fire engines were still at the scene as of 5:25 p.m.

The crash, between a minivan and a four-door car, happened before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Roseida Road and Highway 21.

Drivers may go down Parris Island Gateway toward Broad River Boulevard to avoid the crash, an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

This story has been updated.

