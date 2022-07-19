ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Town of Palm Beach Announces Lottery for 2022-2023 Taxicab Permits

townofpalmbeach.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Palm Beach is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Taxicab Permit Lottery. A random drawing Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Town Hall in the Town Council Chambers (360 S County Rd,...

townofpalmbeach.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townofpalmbeach.com

The Town of Palm Beach Launches Community Survey

The Town of Palm Beach encourages everyone who lives and works in the Town to share their opinions and experiences in the Community Survey. The goal of the Survey is to probe issues related to quality of life, environmental resilience, and economics, ultimately contributing this vital information towards the development of the Town’s updated Strategic Plan.
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Blackbird will evoke 1940s Shanghai in Jupiter, Henry’s Sandwich Station moving to Fort Lauderdale food hall

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Expected to debut sometime in early fall, this restaurant has an impressive ownership team behind it: restaurateurs Scott Frielich (Sub-Culture Group) and Angelo Abbenante (Lynora’s) as well as nightlife maestro Cleve Mash (Pawn Shop, Clematis Social) and executive chef Tim Nickey (Komodo, China Grill, Joe Namath’s Lucky Shuck). Taking the space vacated by Shipwreck Bar & Grille, the two-story eatery will have a view of the Jupiter Lighthouse and the Loxahatchee River. The design — evoking 1940s era Shanghai — will be by Kat Solomon, who worked side-by-side with Venus Williams at V Starr in West Palm Beach. The Pan-Asian cuisine will have menu dishes such as smoked salmon with everything bagel ragoons; Shanghai soup dumplings; sweet and sour pork with pineapple and dragon fruit; Australian Wagyu tomahawk with truffle ponzu butter sauce and Szechwan ribs inside a smoke-infused glass dome that will be removed tableside. 1511 N. Old Dixie Highway, Jupiter. BlackbirdModernAsian.com.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocamag.com

Palm Beach’s New Stop for BBQ

Pig Beach BBQ has brought its award-winning barbecue from New York to Palm Beach with its newest outpost along the Dixie Corridor. With a mouth-watering menu inspired by cooking techniques from around the world, Pig Beach offers an experimental take on one of America’s most beloved cuisines. Enjoy a...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach County, FL
Cars
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Palm Beach, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
City
Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Palm Beach County, FL
Lifestyle
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS WARN OF PALM BEACH COUNTY ARREST SCAM

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The call you received from someone claiming that your loved one is in jail and that you must pay bond — to a Palm Beach County “Gmail” Account — is fake. But people are falling for it and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know it isn’t real.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxicab#The Lottery#The Finance Department
BOCANEWSNOW

REPORT: Delray Beach, Boca Raton Homes Still Selling Fast, For More

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A gloomy economy and rising mortgage interest rates are having no impact on the housing market in Boca Raton and Delray Beach. The latest Elliman Report, prepared by Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers and Consultants, shows homes in Boca Raton and Delray Beach selling at higher prices — and faster — in the second quarter of 2022 than they did during the first quarter.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Retail Roundup: Kosher grocery taking over former Publix site in Boynton Beach, Popeye’s coming to Coral Springs

Kosher foods retailer KC Market plans to become South Florida’s largest kosher supermarket when it takes over a 40,000 square-foot former Publix site in western Palm Beach County. It will be a giant step forward for the company, which has been operating an 11,000 square-foot location in Hollywood for the past decade. Construction will begin soon on renovations at the site in Village Square at ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: All-you-can-eat Brazilian in Fort Lauderdale, Skillets expands to Boca

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Skillets, Boca Raton Skillets just opened its first restaurant on this side of Florida after years as a staple on the Gulf Coast. Owners Ross ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Lottery
wlrn.org

230-pound loggerhead sea turtle released in Boca Raton

Last night, nearly 500 people gathered at Spanish River park beach in Boca Raton to bid farewell to Wannanosaurus — a 230-pound loggerhead sea turtle. Whitney Crowder, the sea turtle coordinator at the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton, said the turtle was attacked by a shark and found in St. Lucie County on March 16.
BOCA RATON, FL
Broward New Times

The Salty Donut Will Open a West Palm Beach Shop

From the very first day the Salty Donut (lovingly known as the Salty) opened as a pop-up shop in 2015, Miami has had a love affair with its doughnuts, with people lining up, sometimes for hours, to grab one of its treats. The shop, owned by Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez and Andy...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward

Palm Beach County Commissioners have taken the first step needed to reduce the millage rate for the upcoming 2023 fiscal year. If approved, the current rate of 4.7815 per $1,000 of taxable value will go to 4.7150. As required by law, the Commission must hold two public hearings in September before adopting a new rate for the 2023 budget. Since the Commission has already taken the initial steps to begin the process, by law the rate cannot be raised, only lowered. Public hearings have been scheduled for September 13 and September 20. Thanks to Mayor Weinroth for leading this process at a time when every dollar is needed during the worst inflationary period we have experienced in decades.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Brightline construction causing road closures throughout Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Construction of the Brightline Orlando extension and additional stations in Aventura and Boca Raton will cause lane and road closures throughout Florida for the remainder of 2022. Significant closures include the Fort Pierce and Savannah Road railroad crossing in St. Lucie County, which...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy