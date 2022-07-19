ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vitamin C and folate status in hereditary fructose intolerance

By Ainara Cano
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Hereditary fructose intolerance (HFI) is a rare inborn error of fructose metabolism caused by the deficiency of aldolase B. Since treatment consists of a fructose-, sucrose- and sorbitol-restrictive diet for life, patients are at risk of presenting vitamin deficiencies. Although there is no...

Nature.com

Immediate sequential bilateral cataract surgery: patient perceptions and preferences

Recent national data suggests that less than 0.5% of NHS cataract patients undergo immediate sequential bilateral cataract surgery (ISBCS). Since ISBCS improves service efficiency, increasing its practice may help tackle the ever-growing burden of cataract in the UK, and reduce the COVID-19 cataract backlog. Surgeon attitudes are known to be a significant barrier to increasing the practice of ISBCS. However, little is known about patient perceptions of ISBCS.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Anti-cardiolipin IgG autoantibodies associate with circulating extracellular DNA in severe COVID-19

Whereas the detection of antiphospholipid autoantibodies (aPL) in COVID-19 is of increasing interest, their role is still unclear. We analyzed a large aPL panel in 157 patients with COVID-19 according to the disease severity. We also investigated a potential association between aPL and extracellular DNA (exDNA, n"‰="‰85) or circulating markers of neutrophil extracellular traps (NET) such as citrullinated histones H3 (CitH3, n"‰="‰49). A total of 157 sera of patients infected by SARS-CoV-2 were collected. A large aPL panel including lupus anticoagulant, anti-cardiolipin and anti-beta-2 glycoprotein I (IgG, IgM and IgA), anti-phosphatidylethanolamine IgA, anti-prothrombin (IgG and IgM) was retrospectively analyzed according to the disease severity. We found a total aPL prevalence of 54.8% with almost half of the cases having aCL IgG. Within an extended panel of aPL, only aCL IgG were associated with COVID-19 severity. Additionally, severe patients displayed higher CitH3 levels than mild patients. Interestingly, we highlighted a significant association between the levels of aCL IgG and exDNA only in aCL positive patients with severe disease. In conclusion, we showed a significant link between aPL, namely aCL IgG, and circulating exDNA in patients with severe form of COVID-19, that could exacerbate the thrombo-inflammatory state related to disease severity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A descriptive cohort study of withdrawal from inhaled corticosteroids in COPD patients

Npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine volumeÂ 32, ArticleÂ number:Â 25 (2022) Cite this article. Inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) therapy is widely prescribed without a history of exacerbations and consensus guidelines suggest withdrawal of ICS in these patients would reduce the risk of side effects and promote cost-effective prescribing. The study describes the prescribing behaviour in the United Kingdom (UK) in relation to ICS withdrawal and identifies clinical outcomes following withdrawal using primary and secondary care electronic health records between January 2012 and December 2017. Patients with a history â‰¥12 months' exposure who withdrew ICS for â‰¥6 months were identified into two cohorts; those prescribed a long-acting bronchodilator maintenance therapy and those that were not prescribed any maintenance therapy. The duration of withdrawal, predictors of restarting ICS, and clinical outcomes were compared between both patient cohorts. Among 76,808 patients that had â‰¥1 prescription of ICS in the study period, 11,093 patients (14%) withdrew ICS therapy at least once during the study period. The median time without ICS was 9 months (IQR 7"“14), with the majority (71%) receiving subsequent ICS prescriptions after withdrawal. Patients receiving maintenance therapy with a COPD review at withdrawal were 28% less likely to restart ICS (HR: 0.72, 95% CI 0.61, 0.85). Overall, 69% and 89% of patients that withdrew ICS had no recorded exacerbation event or COPD hospitalisation, respectively, during the withdrawal. This study provides evidence that most patients withdrawing from ICS do not experience COPD exacerbations and withdrawal success can be achieved by carefully planning routine COPD reviews whilst optimising the use of available maintenance therapies.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

N95 Masks vs. KN95 Masks: Which Work Best to Protect Against Covid?

Click here to read the full article. Though mask restrictions are easing across the country (and around the world), officials say you shouldn’t be taking off your masks just yet, especially if you’re in crowded places or starting to travel. Even if you have received your vaccine and booster, medical experts continue to promote the wearing of face coverings as an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Omicron variant, the new BA.5 variant and other potentially harmful viruses in the air. And while airlines and the FAA have relaxed guidelines mandating the wearing of face masks in-flight, many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Bacterial and fungal isolation from face masks under theÂ COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has led people to wear face masks daily in public. Although the effectiveness of face masks against viral transmission has been extensively studied, there have been few reports on potential hygiene issues due to bacteria and fungi attached to the face masks. We aimed to (1) quantify and identify the bacteria and fungi attaching to the masks, and (2) investigate whether the mask-attached microbes could be associated with the types and usage of the masks and individual lifestyles. We surveyed 109 volunteers on their mask usage and lifestyles, and cultured bacteria and fungi from either the face-side or outer-side of their masks. The bacterial colony numbers were greater on the face-side than the outer-side; the fungal colony numbers were fewer on the face-side than the outer-side. A longer mask usage significantly increased the fungal colony numbers but not the bacterial colony numbers. Although most identified microbes were non-pathogenic in humans; Staphylococcus epidermidis, Staphylococcus aureus, and Cladosporium, we found several pathogenic microbes; Bacillus cereus, Staphylococcus saprophyticus, Aspergillus, and Microsporum. We also found no associations of mask-attached microbes with the transportation methods or gargling. We propose that immunocompromised people should avoid repeated use of masks to prevent microbial infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Proteins, possibly human, found in World War II concentration camp artifact

Museums displaying artifacts of the human struggle against oppression are often caught in their own internal struggle between presenting factual and unbiased descriptions of their collections, or relying on testament of survivors. Often this quandary is resolved in favor of what can be verified, not what is remembered. However, with improving instrumentation, methods and informatic approaches, science can help uncover evidence able to reconcile memory and facts. Following World War II, thousands of small, cement-like disks with numbers impressed on one side were found at concentration camps throughout Europe. Survivors claimed these disks were made of human cremains; museums erred on the side of caution-without documentation of the claims, was it justifiable to present them as fact? The ability to detect species relevant biological material in these disks could help resolve this question. Proteomic mass spectrometry of five disks revealed all contained proteins, including collagens and hemoglobins, suggesting they were made, at least in part, of animal remains. A new protein/informatics approach to species identification showed that while human was not always identified as the top contributor, human was the most likely explanation for one disk. To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of protein recovery from cremains.Â Data are available via ProteomeXchange with identifier PXD035267.
SCIENCE
Motley Fool

Burned by the Housing Market, Americans Are Moving to Europe

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
REAL ESTATE
Nature.com

Aging induces severe SIV infection accompanied by an increase in follicular CD8+ T cells with overactive STAT3 signaling

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The number of elderly people living with HIV is increasing globally, and the condition of this population is relatively complicated due to the dual effects of aging and HIV infection. However, the impact of HIV infection combined with aging on the immune homeostasis of secondary lymphoid organs remains unclear. Here, we used the simian immunodeficiency virus mac239 (SIVmac239) strain to infect six young and six old Chinese rhesus macaques (ChRMs) and compared the infection characteristics of the two groups in the chronic stage through multiplex immunofluorescence staining of lymph nodes. The results showed that the SIV production and CD4/CD8 ratio inversion in old ChRMs were more severe than those in young ChRMs in both the peripheral blood and the lymph nodes, especially when a large number of CD8+ T cells infiltrated the follicles and germinal centers. STAT3 in these follicular CXCR5+CD8+ T cells was highly activated, with high expression of granzyme B, which might be caused by the severe inflammatory milieu in the follicles of old ChRMs. This study indicates that aging may be a cofactor involved in SIV-induced immune disorders in secondary lymphoid tissues, affecting the effective antiviral activity of highly enriched follicular CXCR5+CD8+ cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Characteristics associated with COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

Understanding what lies behind actual COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is fundamental to help policy makers increase vaccination rates and reach herd immunity. We use June 2021 data from the COME-HERE survey to explore the predictors of actual vaccine hesitancy in France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and Sweden. We estimate a linear-probability model with a rich set of covariates and address issues of common-method variance. 13% of our sample say they do not plan to be vaccinated. Post-Secondary education, home-ownership, having an underlying health condition, and one standard-deviation higher age or income are all associated with lower vaccine hesitancy of 2"“4.5% points. Conservative-leaning political attitudes and a one standard-deviation lower degree of confidence in the government increase this probability by 3 and 6% points respectively. Vaccine hesitancy in Spain and Sweden is significantly lower than in the other countries.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Super-resolved fluorescence imaging of peripheral nerve

Traditional histopathologic evaluation of peripheral nerve employs brightfield microscopy with diffraction limited resolution of"‰~"‰250Â nm. Though electron microscopy yields nanoscale resolution of the nervous system, sample preparation is costly and the technique is incompatible with living samples. Super-resolution microscopy (SRM) comprises a set of imaging techniques that permit nanoscale resolution of fluorescent objects using visible light. The advent of SRM has transformed biomedical science in establishing non-toxic means for investigation of nanoscale cellular structures. Herein, sciatic nerve sections from GFP-variant expressing mice, and regenerating human nerve from cross-facial autografts labelled with a myelin-specific fluorescent dye were imaged by super-resolution radial fluctuation microscopy, stimulated emission depletion microscopy, and structured illumination microscopy. Super-resolution imaging of axial cryosections of murine sciatic nerves yielded robust visualization myelinated and unmyelinated axons. Super-resolution imaging of axial cryosections of human cross-facial nerve grafts demonstrated enhanced resolution of small-caliber thinly-myelinated regenerating motor axons. Resolution and contrast enhancement afforded by super-resolution imaging techniques enables visualization of unmyelinated axons, regenerating axons, cytoskeleton ultrastructure, and neuronal appendages of mammalian peripheral nerves using light microscopes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Liver diffusion-weighted MR imaging with L1-regularized iterative sensitivity encoding reconstruction based on single-shot echo-planar imaging: initial clinical experience

To investigate whether combining L1-regularized iterative sensitivity encoding (SENSE) reconstruction and single-shot echo planar imaging (EPI) is useful in hepatic DWI. Single-shot EPI-DWI with L1-regularized iterative SENSE reconstruction (L1-DWI) and conventional parallel imaging-based reconstruction (conv-DWI) in liver MRI were compared in volunteers and patients. For the patient cohort, 75 subjects (60"‰Â±"‰13Â years) with 349 focal liver lesions (FLL) were included. Patient groups A and B were used to reduce acquisition time or improve spatial resolution, respectively. Image parameters were rated on a 5-point scale. The number of FLLs was recorded; in case of discrepancy, the reason for non-detectability was analyzed. In volunteers, higher signal-to-noise ratio (24.4"‰Â±"‰5.6 vs. 12.2"‰Â±"‰2.3, p"‰<"‰0.001 at b"‰="‰0; 19.3"‰Â±"‰2.8 vs. 9.8"‰Â±"‰1.6, p"‰<"‰0.001 at b"‰="‰800) and lower standard deviation of the apparent diffusion coefficient-values (0.17 vs. 0.20 mm2/s, p"‰<"‰0.05) were found on L1-DWI compared to conv-DWI. In patients, image ratings were similar for all parameters except for "conspicuity of FLLs" which was rated significantly lower on L1-DWI vs. conv-DWI (4.7"‰Â±"‰0.6 vs. 4.2"‰Â±"‰0.9, p"‰<"‰0.05) in group A. In five patients, 11/349 FLLs were not detectable on L1-DWI, but on conv-DWI. L1-regularized iterative reconstruction of single-shot EPI DWI can accelerate image acquisition or improve spatial resolution. However, our finding that FLLs were non-detectable on L1-DWI warrants further research.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Prior Omicron infection protects against BA.4 and BA.5 variants

Catching an earlier version of SARS-CoV-2 — particularly Omicron — provides some immunity against the two fast-spreading lineages. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of SARS-CoV-2 have proven to be stealthier at evading people’s immune defences than all...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structure-based prediction of BRAF mutation classes using machine-learning approaches

The BRAF kinase is attracting a lot of attention in oncology as alterations of its amino acid sequence can constitutively activate the MAP kinase signaling pathway, potentially contributing to the malignant transformation of the cell but at the same timeÂ rendering it sensitive to targeted therapy. Several pathologic BRAF variants were grouped in three different classes (I, II and III) based on their effects on the protein activity and pathway. Discerning the class of a BRAF mutation permits to adapt the treatment proposed to the patient. However, this information is lacking new and experimentally uncharacterized BRAF mutations detected in a patient biopsy. To overcome this issue, we developed a new in silico tool based on machine learning approaches to predict the potential class of a BRAF missense variant. As class I only involves missense mutations of Val600, we focused on the mutations of classes II and III, which are more diverse and challenging to predict. Using a logistic regression model and features including structural information, we were able to predict the classes of known mutations with an accuracy of 90%. This new and fast predictive tool will help oncologists to tackle potential pathogenic BRAF mutations and to propose the most appropriate treatment for their patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evaluation of the contact surface between vertebral endplate and 3D printed patient-specific cage vs commercial cage

Biomechanical study. To evaluate the performance of the contact surface for 3D printed patient-specific cages using CT-scan 3D endplate reconstructions in comparison to the contact surface of commercial cages. Previous strategies to improve the surface of contact between the device and the endplate have been employed to attenuate the risk of cage subsidence. Patient-specific cages have been used to help, but only finite-element studies have evaluated the effectiveness of this approach. There is a possible mismatch between the CT-scan endplate image used to generate the cage and the real bony endplate anatomy that could limit the performance of the cages. A cadaveric model is used to investigate the possible mismatch between 3D printed patient-specific cages and the endplate and compare them to commercially available cages (Medtronic Fuse and Capstone). Contact area and contact stress were used as outcomes. When PS cage was compared to the Capstone cage, the mean contact area obtained was 100"‰Â±"‰23.6 mm2 and 57.5"‰Â±"‰13.7 mm2, respectively (p"‰<"‰0.001). When compared to the Fuse cage, the mean contact area was 104.8"‰Â±"‰39.6 mm2 and 55.2"‰Â±"‰35.1 mm2, respectively(p"‰<"‰0.001). Patient-specific cages improve the contact area between the implant and the endplate surface, reducing the contact stress and the risk of implant subsidence during LIF surgeries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

