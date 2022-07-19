ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man dies after falling from escalator rail at The Weeknd’s tour-opening concert in Philadelphia

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjZB7_0glMAv9J00

A man has died after falling from an escalator rail at The Weeknd ’s tour-opening show in Philadelphia.

While in attendance at the “ Blinding Lights ” singer’s concert on 14 July at the Lincoln Financial Field, a 32-year-old man, whom officials have not publicly identified, was sitting on the escalator rail when he accidentally fell about 40 feet.

He suffered extreme head trauma and was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

The incident at the stadium happened shortly before 10:50pm, according to reports by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Following an investigation, police told the outlet that the man’s fall appears to have been accidental, with “no foul play suspected”.

Bob Lange, SVP of communications for the Philadelphia Eagles American football team, which operates the venue, said he believes the incident occurred after the concert ended while people were leaving.

The Weeknd and tour promoter Live Nation have yet to comment publicly regarding the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPCHl_0glMAv9J00

The Independent has reached out to the Weeknd’s rep for comment.

Philadelphia news television channel CBS3 identified the man through a friend as Hugo Sanchez.

The Weeknd is currently on tour in support of his 2020 album After Hours and his newest 2022 album Dawn FM .

Originally, the tour was scheduled to kick off in Toronto at the Rogers Centre, but due to a nationwide power outage, the date was postponed, and Philadelphia became his opening night.

The tour was intended for 2020, but due to the pandemic, was postponed twice.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Chicago transit line closed after multiple people stabbed in attempted robbery

Four people were stabbed on the Chicago subway and one person was a victim of an attempted robbery while riding a Red Linetrain, police have reportedly said.The chaos began early on Friday morning when a 42-year-old man switched trains at North/Clybourn station, about 2.5 miles north of downtown Chicago. and was pursued by six alleged robbers, the Chicago Sun Times reported, citing police. The attackers demanded he hand over his belongings to them, but got a surprise when he took out his own knife and fought back, police said. A tussle then ensued and three of the robbers, who...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

The Independent

759K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy