UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - A man had to be airlifted to the hospital Friday after he was seriously injured while haying. It happened in Underhill just before 11:30 a.m. Local EMS officials say responders found a tractor with attachments still running in a ditch but with no operator around. They found the injured man about half a mile away.

UNDERHILL, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO