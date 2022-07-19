News Channel 3 & Sunline partner for 8th Annual Pack the Bus school supply drive
News Channel 3, Alpha Media, and the Sunline Transit Agency are teaming up for the 8th annual Pack the Bus school supply drive.
The supply drive will be held on Thursday July 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the Palm Desert Walmart, located at 34-500 Monterey Avenue.
Top needed school supplies include:
|Backpacks
|Box of 24 crayons
|Erasers
|Index Cards
|Safety Scissors
|Glue sticks
|Folders
|Colored Markers
|#2 Pencils
|Rulers
|3" Binders
|Pens
|Notebook Paper
|Colored Pencils
|Highlighters
|Pencil Sharpeners
|Spiral Notebooks
|Pencil Boxes
|Calculators
|Binder Clips
All donations will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley
