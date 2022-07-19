Managing Pressure as Expectations Soar is Vital for Nick Sirianni, Jonathan Gannon

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Davante Adams might be considered the best receiver in the NFL. His highly decorated resume speaks for itself, and he may have already authored a Hall of Fame career. But in his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders, with a new coaching staff and offensive system in place, the ninth-year pro has no problem being back in the classroom. “Obviously, it’s different any time you change places, but I’ve been enjoying it, it’s been really cool, teammates welcomed me with open arms right out the gate,” Adams said after practice Sunday. “I always feel that I can get better, I know I can get better so that’s always been my mentality.” The Raiders have undergone an offensive overhaul under first-year coach and longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

NFL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO