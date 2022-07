The NASCAR Cup Series is at Pocono Raceway this weekend for the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, which will take place this afternoon. In his last trip to Pocono back in June 2021, Bubba Wallace drove a strong race, finishing fifth at the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350. Coming off a third-place showing in New Hampshire last week, Wallace is hoping for more of the same today.

