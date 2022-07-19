How Simon Tolkien helped guide The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

We're one step closer to the 2022 Emmy Awards with Tuesday's reveal of the nominations. It would be a true shock if we didn't hear certain series (and performers) announced: Ted Lasso, Hacks, Barry, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Succession, Only Murders in the Building, Squid Game, Ozark ... the list goes on. But there are some who aren't considered such a lock and are among several in contention for just a couple slots in any given category. So we are offering up our thoughts on the latest episode of EW's The Awardist podcast about who will land those coveted nominations in several categories: Outstanding Comedy, Drama, and Limited/Anthology Series; Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy, Drama, Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movies; and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy, Drama, Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movies.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO