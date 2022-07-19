ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Simon Tolkien helped guide The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

By Devan Coggan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLord of the Rings fans know that every good journey needs a traveling companion. So when showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay started shaping their new TV series The Rings of Power, they recruited an important ally to join them on their journey: Simon Tolkien. Tolkien serves as a...

Entertainment Weekly

How The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power crafted a new (old) Middle-earth

The Lord of the Rings may be packed with cozy hobbit holes, soaring towers, and majestic stone cities, but the splendor of J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age makes that era look downright drab. The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime Video's upcoming TV epic, is set centuries before Frodo trekked to Mordor, and the landscape of Middle-earth looks decidedly different. The elves have founded the regal coastal realm of Lindon. The dwarvish stronghold of Khazad-dûm is thriving. Even mankind is in an unprecedented golden age, and the opulent island of Númenor boasts great cities and harbors.
Entertainment Weekly

See reunited The Lord of the Rings hobbit actors

The road goes ever on and on...but it has a way of bringing old friends back together. Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan first assembled more than 20 years ago to play the four primary hobbit characters (Frodo Baggins, Samwise "Sam" Gamgee, Peregrin "Pippin" Took, and Meriadoc "Merry" Brandybuck) in director Peter Jackson's big-screen adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien's legendary fantasy trilogy The Lord of the Rings. That cast experienced a lot together filming those three movies back-to-back in New Zealand at the turn of the century, and they grew quite close: Wood, Astin, Boyd, and Monaghan all have matching tattoos along with the other actors who portrayed the characters of the Fellowship of the Ring.
Entertainment Weekly

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer teases Amazon's journey to Middle-earth

Break out the lembas bread and the Ent-draught: The new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has arrived. Released on the heels of Amazon's Prime Day, the trailer is the best look yet at the streaming giant's new take on Middle-earth. Created by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, The Rings of Power is a new story inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's sprawling legendarium. Set during Tolkien's Second Age, the eight-episode series takes place long before the events of The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit, chronicling Sauron's original rise to power and the forging of the One Ring.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Tolkien
Person
Christopher Tolkien
Entertainment Weekly

The best true crime shows on Peacock

When you think of true crime, do you immediately go to high-profile murders? While it's easy to jump straight to the Black Dahlia slaying or a more recent horrific case like that of Chris Watts, we often forget that murder is not the only crime that exists. Though brutal killings may be the driving force behind the genre's most coveted stories, fraud, theft, religious abuse, and more all fit the bill, too.
Entertainment Weekly

Who will get Emmy nominations? Our predictions in the top categories

We're one step closer to the 2022 Emmy Awards with Tuesday's reveal of the nominations. It would be a true shock if we didn't hear certain series (and performers) announced: Ted Lasso, Hacks, Barry, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Succession, Only Murders in the Building, Squid Game, Ozark ... the list goes on. But there are some who aren't considered such a lock and are among several in contention for just a couple slots in any given category. So we are offering up our thoughts on the latest episode of EW's The Awardist podcast about who will land those coveted nominations in several categories: Outstanding Comedy, Drama, and Limited/Anthology Series; Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy, Drama, Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movies; and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy, Drama, Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movies.
Entertainment Weekly

2002 rewatch: Road to Perdition brought prestige to blockbuster season. But was it any good?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Every week, Entertainment Weekly is looking back at the biggest movies of the summer of 2002. As audiences struggled to understand the new post-9/11 world order, Hollywood found itself in a moment of transition, with upcoming stars and soon-to-be-forever franchises playing alongside startling new visions and fading remnants of the old normal. Join us for a rewatch of the first true summer of Hollywood's strange new millennium. Last week: Alien horndogs. This week: Critics Leah Greenblatt and Darren Franich set out on the Road to Perdition. Next week: Future Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow goes underwater with K-19: The Widowmaker.
Entertainment Weekly

Candice Patton 'wanted to leave' The Flash in season 2 because of 'racist, misogynistic' fans

When Candice Patton debuted as Iris West on The Flash in 2014, her groundbreaking casting pushed representation in comic book adaptations forward in massive ways, as her character was originally portrayed as white in the source material. But while the actor made history onscreen, her experience offscreen dealing with backlash from toxic and racist "fans" online made her want to leave the series after only two seasons.
Entertainment Weekly

Alicia Vikander says Tomb Raider sequel is in limbo: 'It's kind of in somebody else's hands'

Lara Croft's big screen return might be holstered in place for the time being. In a new interview for her HBO series Irma Vep, Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander tells EW that the long-gestating sequel to her 2018 Tomb Raider movie adaptation is currently in limbo, after Lovecraft Country developer Misha Green was previously tapped to write and direct the continuation.
Place
Berlin, DE
Entertainment Weekly

Chucky season 2 carves out October premiere date in announcement teaser

Prepare to get all dolled-up this Halloween season! EW can reveal that season 2 of the killer doll show Chucky will premiere on USA and Syfy at 9 p.m. Oct. 5. After his diabolical plan to invade children's hospitals in America was foiled in season 1, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy.
Entertainment Weekly

Alice Krige's life in horror, from Ghost Story and Sleepwalkers to She Will

Revered on stage and screen for decades, Alice Krige has starred in a lot of horror movies. But the Chariots of Fire actress just doesn't see it like that. "I don't ever think of 'horror,'" says Krige. "For me, I'm given a human being, a psyche, to explore and live inside of. I come to her with no judgment at all, but just with enormous curiosity, and the prayer that I will find her, or she me."
Entertainment Weekly

The best sci-fi movies on Netflix right now

Nothing makes you existential quite like a cloudless night sky. To consider the breadth of outer space is to confront a vastness that dwarfs our day-to-day routines, passions, and concerns. Movies like Steven Spielberg's War of the Worlds and Paul Verhoeven's Starship Troopers find horror and humor in intergalactic mayhem, but the best sci-fi films on Netflix present us with earthly dystopias that might be scarier than whatever lives beyond the stars.
