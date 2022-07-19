ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Dog, 6 puppies rescued from DeKalb storage unit

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VY23y_0glMALoV00

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A dog and her six puppies were rescued from a hot storage unit in DeKalb on Tuesday.

Officers received a call that dogs were locked in a unit at Red Dot Storage and barking, according to the DeKalb Police Department. The heat index, or “real feel,” of the unit was 88 degrees and climbing at the time of the call.

Officers and Red Dot staff were able to cut the lock of the unit and found the dog with her puppies inside. All of the animals are reportedly safe and are receiving veterinary care.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Firefighter injured fighting Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford firefighter was injured while fighting a fire Saturday morning in the 200 block of Stanley Street. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the firefighter suffered a minor injury as crews were fighting a blaze at a two-story residence around 3:30 a.m. There was no one inside when firefighters arrived, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect in custody after UpRising Bakery & Café vandalized overnight

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- A Lake in the Hills bakery is canceling its planned brunch-time drag show after its café was vandalized overnight.The bakery received numerous threats and harassment.Smashed glass littered the front door inside and outside the café.A homophobic slur was also spray painted on the cafe's wall.The owner asked that nobody come out for the Starry Night Drag Brunch.Previously, the Lake in the Hills Police Department told us they had looked into complaints about the show, which didn't violate any local laws.They also told us while everyone's constitutional rights will be respected, officers are taking a zero-tolerance policy against anyone who disrupts the brunch or the peace. LITHPD confirmed that a suspect is in custody. 
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Geneva Lake drowning, Chicago man dead: police

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - A Chicago man drowned in Geneva Lake on Friday afternoon, July 22. Police were called to a pier in the town of Linn around 12:45 p.m. The man, identified as 81-year-old Peter Schauer, had already been pulled from the water and life-saving attempts were underway – but were ultimately unsuccessful.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Dekalb, IL
Dekalb, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 25-year-old woman was killed Friday after being shot around 7:30 p.m. near the Fairgrounds Park housing development. Rockford Police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Horsman Street. The woman’s injuries were said to be life-threatening. She later died, police said at 6:41 a.m. Saturday morning. DEVELOPING…
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford apartment catches fire on Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were able to evacuate residents of a Beach Street apartment complex which went on fire Thursday. The Rockford Fire Department responded to the scene at 12:30 p.m. this afternoon and said smoke was coming from an apartment on the first floor when the crew arrived. No one was in the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Traffic heavily delayed in Rockford, as police investigate crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tell drivers to expect delays, as they investigate a car crash near Whitman Street and Main Street just before 7 p.m. Friday. Police said in a tweet at least one of the drivers suffers minor injuries. They advise anyone traveling in this area to find an alternate route, if possible.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Puppies#Veterinary Care#Red Dot Storage#Nexstar Media Inc
WIFR

Rockford woman identified in kidnapping and murder, suspect arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman was found dead on Saturday morning, and her ex-boyfriend is behind bars as a suspect. Saturday morning, Rockford Police arrived on Cole Avenue to investigate a suspicious missing person’s case. 38-year-old Ashley Hardin was missing under suspicious circumstances. Hardin’s ex-boyfriend, 48-year-old Rayshawn Smith became a person of interest.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man charged with kidnapping, killing ex-girlfriend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been arrested and charged with the kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend. Officers responded to an address in the 300 block of Cole Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Saturday for a missing person, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. They learned during their investigation that Ashley Hardin, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

UPDATE: 4 People Shot, 2 Are Dead After A Shooting At Sinnissippi Park.Officials have not released any suspect information. There is a murderer running the streets of Rockford, and Police chose not to provide the suspects description…

UPDATE: Two men, ages 27 and 28 years old have passed away. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was transported to a local ER, but passed away. Two other victims, (male and female) are suffering from gunshot wounds, that police say are non life threatening.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Lilabeth

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week -- Lilabeth.Lilabeth is an 8-year-old, 14-pound Miniature Pinscher/Chihuahua mix with a lovely personality. This sweet girl enjoys taking walks outside and cuddling with her human on the couch. She will come running if you offer her some treats or her favorite stuffed animal. Lilabeth will make a spunky addition to your family, and she hopes you'll let her sleep in your bed!She is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

One person at large in Dekalb drug bust

DEKALB – Two people are in custody, and one person is at large after police conducted a search warrant and discovered illegal firearms and various drugs in Dekalb. According to the Dekalb Police Department, on July 14th, authorities executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Kimberly Drive in Dekalb. During the search warrant, police say they discovered over 10 pounds of purported cannabis, 84 pills of alleged ecstasy, four illegal firearms, $130,000, and 2.5 pints of purported promethazine. 33-year-old Sammi I. Oliver the third of Dekalb and 28-year-old Raynard I. Adams of Chicago was taken into custody. According to authorities, 39-year-old Shannon Atkins is at large. A $500,000 search warrant has been issued.
DEKALB, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County Animal Control sees increase in animal surrenders

Kendall County Animal Control is adjusting to an increase in animal surrenders with a staffing shortage. The office has two full time employees that handle animals and one part time office worker. They need about three more part time workers to help with the animals. Director Kelley Prestegaard says more...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

Severe Thunderstorm Watch #493 has been canceled. The severe thunderstorms have stayed to the north of Illinois and have moved east into Lake Michigan

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 493 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 927 PM CDT SAT JUL 23 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 493 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS CANCELS 4 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS LAKE IL MCHENRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, BELVIDERE, BUFFALO GROVE, CRYSTAL LAKE, GURNEE, MCHENRY, MUNDELEIN, ROCKFORD, WAUKEGAN, AND WOODSTOCK. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 493 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS CANCELS THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL LAKE MICHIGAN FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL 5NM OFFSHORE TO MID LAKE.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘Multiple victims’ after Rockford shooting, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. — People are investigating a shooting in a Rockford park with “multiple victims.”. Around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, police on Twitter said they were investigating at Sinnissippi Park. Police are warning residents to avoid the area. No further details regarding the incident were available. The investigation is...
ROCKFORD, IL
Y101

Watch a Small But Fierce Illinois Zoo Lion Practice His Roar

If there ever was a time when you wanted to make sure your sound is turned up, it's this one. A small but fierce Illinois zoo lion was caught on video practicing his roar. According to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, this cute little guy is named Pilipili. He will someday be lord of the jungle. According to the description, one of their keepers (Jill Dignan) captured the video. Once again, make sure your sound is turned up. You'll maybe thank me later. If you're having a hard time seeing the video on your device, you can watch it here.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy