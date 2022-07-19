ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Sarah Hyland explains why she hasn’t ‘decided’ if she’ll take fiancé Wells Adams’ last name when they marry

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TeMsV_0glMA0MV00

Sarah Hyland says she hasn’t “decided” if she’ll be taking her fiancé Wells Adams’ last name when they tie the knot.

The 31-year-old actor talked about how her life may change after marriage during a recent interview with E! News’ Daily Pop . Hyland has been engaged to the 38-year-old reality star since 2019.

Hyland says that a marriage decision that she hasn’t made yet is whether she wants to take her fiancé’s last name since that was never “a thing” that her own parents did. Though, she confessed that there are some perks to being called “Mrs Adams”.

“My mom didn’t take my father’s last name, so that’s never been a thing for me,” the new Love Island USA host explained. “I do like being called ‘Mrs. Adams’ when we’re on vacation and stuff and if the reservation’s under his name, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so cute.’ But I don’t know. Haven’t decided on it.”

She later joked that her married name does sound like a force to reckoned with and that it represents someone who “went out in style”.

“Sarah Jane Adams sounds like a woman burned at the stake in Salem, with my bonnet and everything,” she joked. “She went out in style. She went out in flames.”

Name change aside, the Modern Family star said her relationship won’t undergo any “big changes” after walking down the aisle, given how long she and Adams have been together, which she believes is a “good thing”.

“We’ve been together for almost five years now, engaged for three,” she said. “And I think that is a good thing that after you get married, if nothing really big changes, it means that your relationship is—you’re still keeping it fresh.

“I truly think it will just be about paperwork and taxes, boring adult things,” she added.

The singer recently took a trip to Punta Mita, Mexico for her bachelorette party alongside her bridal party, which includes Vanessa Hudgens.

“I just have the greatest friends in the entire world. It was just truly, truly magical,” Hyland recalled about her trip.

Hyland and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender announced their engagement back in July 2019 . Although the couple had their wedding ceremony set for August 2020, the occasion got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While it’s unclear when exactly Hyland and Adams are getting hitched, Hyland told E! News in November 2021 that she wanted to get married by the “next year”.

”I would like next year. I know I said last year if we’re not getting married next year it’s never going to happen, but now I’m saying that about next year,” she explained at the time.

In January, she teased on Instagram that she’d be walking down the aisle soon and shared photos with Adams on New Years Day, along with a caption that reads: “2022: The one where they finally get married.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Stacey Solomon takes break from social media to ‘enjoy every second’ of wedding to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has announced that she is taking a hiatus from social media ahead of her wedding so she can “enjoy every second” of the nuptials. The TV personality is set to marry her fiancé Joe Swash this week in an intimate ceremony at their Essex home.Solomon has been documenting her preparation for the ceremony on social media, sharing her freshly dyed wedding hair and painted nails on Instagram.Posting to her Instagram story on Sunday (24 July), Solomon thanked her followers for their advice and tips ahead of the wedding.“One of the pieces of advice all of you told me...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fans think they’ve discovered Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s secret wedding registry

Fans are speculating that they’ve discovered Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s secret wedding registry, which is complete with extravagant items such as a $130,000 sterling silver “seafood centrepiece” and a $27,000 black crystal crocodile.The wedding registry in question, which is listed on the luxury home decor company Scully and Scully’s website, was shared to the Reddit u/KUWTK subreddit last week by user u/toiletscum, who wrote: “Could this actually be Travis and Kylie’s wedding registry? I found it looking for someone else’s. Shows a December 2022 wedding.”At the time, the registry was titled: “Mother Goose and Cactus Jack’s Registry (December...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ryan Gosling reveals his six-year-old daughter Amada gave the Louvre ‘a thumbs down’

Ryan Gosling has revealed how his youngest daughter pulled a “real power move” where she gave the the Louvre Museum in Paris, France a “thumbs down”.The father-of-two —who shares seven-year-old daughter, Esmeralda, and six-year-old daughter, Amada with his long-time partner Eva Mendes — discussed his family’s recent trip to Paris during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.While discussing some of his children’s daily habits, Gosling recalled how Amada expressed her distate for the Louvre.“My youngest has a real power move,” The Notebook star explained. “Here’s an example. We got to work in France, so...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Wells Adams
Person
Sarah Hyland
The Independent

The Independent

759K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy