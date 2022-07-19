ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Marsai Martin Puts Modern Twist on Formal ‘LBD’ With Asymmetrical Accents & Shiny Stiletto Sandals For ‘Nope’ Premiere

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KLHzn_0glM9xuV00
Marsai Martin arrives at the 'Nope' premiere held at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Hollywood, CA. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Marsai Martin stuck to a black-and-white dress code for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on Monday. Although she opted for formal colors, her ensemble was far from simple. In fact, the “black-ish” actress took a traditional sophisticated style moment to new levels.

Martin reconstructed a button-down black dress that featured not one but two collars. The garment also included zipper detailing, buttons throughout, an asymmetrical hemline and had a belted waist, which appeared to be the missing sleeves from her dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7MFL_0glM9xuV00
Marsai Martin arrives at the Nope’ premiere held at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Hollywood, CA. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47js2A_0glM9xuV00
Marsai Martin at the premiere of ‘Nope’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 17-year-old producer continued to amp up her look with knotless braids that were partially styled in bantu knots. She accessorized with round printed glasses, large stud earrings and several midi rings.

When it came down to the shoes, Martin coordinated her outfit with patent leather sandals. The shoe style featured a wide band across the toe, a thin strap at the counter and sat atop a stiletto heel. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment this season. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-Rilke styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HrnQs_0glM9xuV00
Marsai Martin attends the world premiere of Jordan Peele’s “Nope” held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: JC Olivera

Jordan Peele’s “Nope” premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night. The thriller film follows ranch owners OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer)’s attempts to document a U.F.O. after random objects begin falling from the sky. The event’s red carpet was equally star-studded, with appearances made by Palmer and Kaluuya, in addition to Steven Yeun, Kelly Rowland and Brandon Perea.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Poses In Lizzo’s Yitty Shapewear Brand & 6-Inch Heels

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross knows how to slay a look. On Sunday, the “blackish” actress uploaded a picture of herself posing in Lizzo’s shapewear brand Yitty. In partnership with Fabletics, Yitty was designed to support the singer’s fight for body inclusivity in fashion. The line includes smoothing bodysuits, seamless bralettes, high-waisted leggings and so much more. “Finally opened my @yitty box. Thank you @lizzobeating… you got me feeling cute & snatched,” Ross captioned the photo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) The photo set shows Ross standing on a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Honors Ivana Trump at Funeral in a Dress & Clear Heels That Pay Tribute to Their Shared Love of Fashion

Ivana Trump — ex-wife of Donald Trump and mother to Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — was memorialized during a somber New York City funeral today that brought together her famous family in mourning. Ivana died on July 14 after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment, according to the medical examiner and officials. She was 73.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Lizzo Performs In Nothing But Blue Shapewear To Celebrate Drop Of New Album In NYC: Watch

Lizzo led a show-stopping performance on the Today Show for the Citi Concert Series on Friday, July 15. The Grammy Award winner, 34, performed in New York City to several tracks off her new album Special, which dropped that same day. Lizzo got the crowd up on their feet as she danced and sang in a blue shapewear from her inclusive brand Yitty. Her look included a sparkly bra and matching pants, which she removed to show off stylish shorts. Lizzo also sported flashy eye makeup and lashes for the performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

What Is Keke Palmer’s Net Worth?

Keke Palmer is one of the most-talked about actresses today. From viral videos, to upcoming roles in major movies, Palmer seems to be everywhere. The former child star has been working in the entertainment industry for years, so what is her net worth? Keke Palmer’s start in the entertainment industry  Palmer was born and raised …
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Brandon Perea
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Marsai Martin
Person
Keke Palmer
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman is mercilessly mocked for her 'bizarre' runway walk at the Balenciaga fashion show: 'She moves like a statue that just came to life'

Nicole Kidman has been roasted online over her catwalk debut at Balenciaga's haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The Oscar winner, 55, turned heads in a one-shouldered silver gown with detailing across the midriff and a set of opera gloves as she strutted down the runway alongside reality star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Naomi Campbell.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

This Mother-Daughter Duo Has Become the Center of Creepy TikTok Conspiracy Theories

At first glance, Bebop and Bebe, a TikTok page with more than two million followers, looks like a typical, albeit somewhat idiosyncratic, family account. The page features videos of Bebop, a girl with stick-straight hair who looks to be about eight or nine years old, mugging for the camera with her mom, a peroxide blond with a fondness for ethereal makeup filters. Together they dance to songs like “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins and Louis Theroux’s “Jiggle Jiggle” remix, lip-synching poorly to audios, usually against the backdrop of what appears to be a splashily decorated preteen girl’s room, with Bebop flaunting a wide range of impressive makeup looks and hairstyles.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini Dress#Stiletto#Accents#Strappy#Emerald Haywo
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Daughter Chance Looks So Grown Up At 16th Birthday Celebrations: Photos

Diddy is officially the proud dad of a 16-year-old daughter! The rapper’s girl, Chance Combs, celebrated her sweet 16 on July 20. She was photographed arriving at Catch Steak to celebrate. Chance looked adorable, wearing a strapless dress with black polka dots. The dress also contained matching sheer sleeves that reached to the top of her arms. She paired the look with open toed heels and her hair in long braids. Chance was absolutely glowing as she arrived at her birthday celebrations!
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

140K+
Followers
16K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy