LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old is dead after a multiple vehicle accident on I-71 N that shut down all lanes Saturday. According to Oldham County Police, around 2:40p.m. Saturday the call came in for a multi-vehicle collision on I-71. Officers determined that a grey Subaru and two tractor trailers were involved when they arrived on scene.

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO