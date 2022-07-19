ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

New model predicts how temperature affects life from quantum to classical scales

Science Daily
 3 days ago

Every biological process depends critically on temperature. It's true of the very small, the very large, and every scale in-between, from molecules to ecosystems and across every environment. A general theory describing how life depends on temperature has been lacking -- until now. In a paper pubished in the...

www.sciencedaily.com

WebMD

Scientists Create Artificial Muscle That’s Stronger Than Human Muscle

July 14, 2022 – Scientists from UCLA and nonprofit SRI International are experimenting with a strong, stretchy polymer to create an artificial muscle they describe as stronger and more flexible than human muscle. Polymers are natural or synthetic substances made up of large molecules and are building blocks of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Logic and memory functions of an inverter comprising reconfigurable double gated feedback field effect transistors

In this study, we propose an inverter consisting of reconfigurable double-gated (DG) feedback field-effect transistors (FBFETs) and examine its logic and memory operations through a mixed-mode technology computer-aided design simulation. The DG FBFETs can be reconfigured to n- or p-channel modes, and these modes exhibit an on/off current ratio of"‰~"‰1012 and a subthreshold swing (SS) of"‰~"‰0.4Â mV/dec. Our study suggests the solution to the output voltage loss, a common problem in FBFET-based inverters; the proposed inverter exhibits the same output logic voltage as the supply voltage in gigahertz frequencies by applying a reset operation between the logic operations. The inverter retains the output logic '1' and '0' states for"‰~"‰21Â s without the supply voltage. The proposed inverter demonstrates the promising potential for logic-in-memory application.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Layered material soaks up molecules to form an electron sieve

A simple method for incorporating molecules into the gaps of stacked semimetallic materials through immersion offers an efficient way of filtering electrons, which could be useful for information-storage technologies. Xi Ling is in the Department of Chemistry, Division of Materials Science and Engineering, Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts 02215, USA. An...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

A quantum wave in two crystals

Particles can move as waves along different paths at the same time—this is one of the most important findings of quantum physics. A particularly impressive example is the neutron interferometer: neutrons are fired at a crystal, the neutron wave is split into two portions, which are then superimposed on each other again. A characteristic interference pattern can be observed, which proves the wave properties of matter.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Researchers explore a hydrodynamic semiconductor where electrons flow like water

You don't normally want to mix electricity and water, but electricity behaving like water has the potential to improve electronic devices. Recent work from the groups of engineer James Hone at Columbia and theoretical physicist Shaffique Adam at the National University of Singapore and Yale-NUS builds new understanding of this unusual hydrodynamic behavior that changes some old assumptions about the physics of metals. The study was published on April 15 in the journal Science Advances.
PHYSICS
Science Daily

New physics law could predict genetic mutations

Genetic mutations could be predicted before they occur using a new law of physics, according to a study from the University of Portsmouth. The paper finds the second law of information dynamics, or 'infodynamics', behaves differently to the second law of thermodynamics -- a discovery that could have massive implications for future developments in genome research, evolutionary biology, computing, big data, physics, and cosmology.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Quantum computer works with more than zero and one

We all learn from early on that computers work with zeros and ones, also known as binary information. This approach has been so successful that computers now power everything from coffee machines to self-driving cars and it is hard to imagine a life without them. Building on this success, today's...
COMPUTERS
Science Daily

Research on bacteria: Electron highway for hydrogen and carbon dioxide storage discovered

In 2013, a team of microbiologists led by Professor Volker Müller from Goethe University Frankfurt discovered an unusual enzyme in a heat-loving (thermophilic) bacterium: the hydrogen-dependent CO2 reductase HDCR. It produces formic acid (formate) from gaseous hydrogen (H2) and carbon dioxide (CO2), and in the process the hydrogen transfers electrons to the carbon dioxide. That makes this HDCR the first known enzyme which can directly utilise hydrogen. In contrast, all enzymes known until then that produce formic acid take a detour: they obtain the electrons from soluble cellular electron transfer agents, which for their part receive the electrons from the hydrogen with the help of other enzymes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Conformational heterogeneity of molecules physisorbed on a gold surface at room temperature

A quantitative single-molecule tip-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (TERS) study at room temperature remained a challenge due to the rapid structural dynamics of molecules exposed to air. Here, we demonstrate the hyperspectral TERS imaging of single or a few brilliant cresyl blue (BCB) molecules at room temperature, along with quantitative spectral analyses. Robust chemical imaging is enabled by the freeze-frame approach using a thin Al2O3 capping layer, which suppresses spectral diffusions and inhibits chemical reactions and contamination in air. For the molecules resolved spatially in the TERS image, a clear Raman peak variation up to 7.5 cmâˆ’1 is observed, which cannot be found in molecular ensembles. From density functional theory-based quantitative analyses of the varied TERS peaks, we reveal the conformational heterogeneity at the single-molecule level. This work provides a facile way to investigate the single-molecule properties in interacting media, expanding the scope of single-molecule vibrational spectroscopy studies.
CHEMISTRY
Science Daily

Deep learning for new alloys

University of Texas at Austin, Texas Advanced Computing Center. When is something more than just the sum of its parts? Alloys show such synergy. Steel, for instance, revolutionized industry by taking iron, adding a little carbon and making an alloy much stronger than either of its components. Supercomputer simulations are...
AUSTIN, TX
Nature.com

Reeling it in: how DNA topology drives loop extrusion by condensin

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Structural maintenance of chromosomes (SMC) complexes such as condensin regulate chromosome organization by extruding loops. A new study uses single-molecule imaging of condensin on supercoiled DNA to understand how condensins navigate the under- and overwound DNA states common throughout the genome. Condensins,...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Overconfidence bolsters anti-scientific views, study finds

Historically, the scientific community has relied on educating the public in order to increase agreement with scientific consensus. New research from Portland State University suggests why this approach has seen only mixed results. "Human opposition to scientific consensus is an extremely important topic. For many years, smart people thought that...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Electric nanomotor made from DNA material

Technical University of Munich (TUM) A research team led by the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has succeeded for the first time in producing a molecular electric motor using the DNA origami method. The tiny machine made of genetic material self-assembles and converts electrical energy into kinetic energy. The new nanomotors can be switched on and off, and the researchers can control the rotation speed and rotational direction.
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Global map of lunar hydrogen: Data confirms role water played in moon's formation

Using data collected over two decades ago, scientists from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, have compiled the first complete map of hydrogen abundances on the Moon's surface. The map identifies two types of lunar materials containing enhanced hydrogen and corroborates previous ideas about lunar hydrogen and water, including findings that water likely played a role in the Moon's original magma-ocean formation and solidification.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Learning some new steps in the energy conversion dance

At the heart of energy conversion, electrons and protons move in an intricate, coordinated dance. Chemists at Yale and in Sweden say they may have learned the steps to a new, photo-chemical rhumba. The discovery, published in the journal Science, could provide insights into the way the natural world converts...
THEATER & DANCE
Science Daily

Paper wasps form abstract concept of 'same' and 'different'

In a series of studies over more than 20 years, University of Michigan evolutionary biologist Elizabeth Tibbetts and her colleagues have demonstrated that paper wasps, despite their tiny brains, have an impressive capacity to learn, remember and make social distinctions about others. The researchers showed that paper wasps recognize individuals...
ANN ARBOR, MI

