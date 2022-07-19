ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

An uncommon herd found in Idaho is thriving

By Braydon Wilson
 5 days ago
KIFI/Braydon Wilson

ARCHER, Idaho (KIFI) - The next time you are on the county roads in Archer, you might need to do a double take when you see cattle grazing in the area, as it might just be a yak.

Yaks are traditionally found in the Himalayas and Tibet, where they are domesticated for their meat, milk and wool, and often times they are also used as pack animals.

More than 15 years ago, Kent Sutton was looking into making a change on his farm, and his wife suggested they start raising cattle, but Sutton decided in a spur of the moment decision to bring yaks to his land.

Sutton says after battling his cholesterol levels, he was looking into alternatives to red meat and stumbled on the yak.

He said his cholesterol "wasn't severe enough that I wanted to totally give up red meat, but wanted a healthier, cholesterol free alternative. And that kind of really scared me into the eggs as kind of a personal experience with needing something just healthier but still good."

He says since that day, he's had to learn a few lessons. But in a way herding the yaks he says can be similar to herding cattle.

"One of the first things that you did kind of learn is, is that general herd happiness, trying to get the group contented. And I guess it's like society that, you know, you try to remove the things that are threatening to them and make sure they have plenty of space there. You know, have the water, have the resources they need to enjoy life and seems like they, you know, they put on more way to grow better if if all those needs are met."

Despite the hot Idaho summer, he says the Yaks are highly adaptable and have been able to figure out how to stay healthy during the summer heat.

"The yaks are smart enough to know to get in the shade and get in the water during when it's, hot. And, you know, they they enjoy, The cold. So that fits our Idaho climate."

He says while they seem to stay away from the alfalfa that is prevalent to the area.

"They eat leaves grass they don't do as well on straight alfalfa that's really hot and so you know, they are they do really well and lower protein, that are more common. So, you know, we'll we'll just mow the grass at the end of our potato fields, things like that, to provide a lot of their food. They just do really well on it."

Sutton says he sells yak meat and the meat is inspected by the USDA to make sure its all safe.

"A lot of people will buy an entire animal to put it in their freezer. And then we also do some processing through USDA. So that allows us to sell them just a pound at a time for maybe people that just want to try it. But it is a good, healthy alternative for, red meat."

Sutton says the yak herd he has is a little over 100 head and is continuing to grow. He says although they look friendly, the ones grazing in the field are generally not all that friendly due to a "herd mentality" they have. He says he does have a domesticated one he keeps in his yard and brings along for school field trips to help them learn about a different animal.

Sutton says he also sells some of the meat for those who wish to try something new that is also a bit healthier. You can find a link with more information here.

