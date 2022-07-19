ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Lymphatics help 'seed' early brain cells in zebrafish

Science Daily
 3 days ago

During the embryonic stage of brain development, some neurons and synapses form properly and connect, but others don't, causing some parts and pieces to be discarded. This leaves behind dead or dying cells and requires the central nervous system to employ a type of cleanup crew. Microglial cells take...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Body vs. Brain: Scientists Discover Evidence for an Autoimmune Cause of Schizophrenia

Scientists identify an autoantibody that may cause schizophrenia in some individuals. Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) have discovered that some people with schizophrenia have autoantibodies—which are made by the immune system and recognize the body’s own proteins, rather than outside threats such as viruses or bacteria—against a protein that’s important for communication between brain cells called NCAM1. The patients’ autoantibodies also caused schizophrenia-related behaviors in mice. This discovery may improve the diagnosis and treatment of a subset of patients with schizophrenia.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Hair-raising research: Scientists find surprising link between immune system, hair growth

Salk scientists have uncovered an unexpected molecular target of a common treatment for alopecia, a condition in which a person's immune system attacks their own hair follicles, causing hair loss. The findings, published in Nature Immunology on June 23, 2022, describe how immune cells called regulatory T cells interact with skin cells using a hormone as a messenger to generate new hair follicles and hair growth.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Stem Cells#Brain Science#Brain Injury#Zebrafish#Nature Neuroscience#University Of Notre Dame
MedicalXpress

RNA modifications in mitochondria promote invasive spread of cancer

Mitochondria are the power plants of cells, and they contain their own genetic material and RNA molecules. Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) have now discovered that certain modifications in mitochondrial RNA boost the invasive spread of cancer cells by supporting protein synthesis in mitochondria. They have established that a specific gene expression signature correlating with high levels of mitochondrial RNA modifications is associated with metastasis and poor prognosis in patients with head and neck cancer. When the researchers blocked the responsible RNA modifying enzyme in cancer cells, the number of metastases was reduced. Certain antibiotics that suppress protein synthesis in mitochondria were also able to prevent the invasive spread of cancer cells in laboratory experiments. The results have now been published in the journal Nature.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists zero in on genetic causes of Parkinson's

Variants of at least 20 different genes have been closely linked to the development of Parkinson's disease, but scientists are still investigating how exactly they cause the severe and incurable motor disorder that afflicts about 1 million people in the U.S. alone. New research by Yale researchers offers important clues....
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Scientists develop blueprint for turning stem cells into sensory interneurons

Researchers at the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA have developed a first-of-its-kind roadmap detailing how stem cells become sensory interneurons—the cells that enable sensations like touch, pain and itch. The study, conducted using embryonic stem cells from mice, also identified...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How the zebrafish repairs a broken heart

An MDC research team led by Jan Philipp Junker and Daniela Panáková has found that zebrafish can regenerate heart tissue after injury. Connective tissue cells play an important role in the process by temporarily entering an activated state, as the team reports in Nature Genetics. When a person...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Protein p53, which prevents cancer development, can promote liver cancer if constantly activated

P53 is one of the most important proteins in cancer biology. Often referred to as a "guardian of the genome," p53 becomes activated in response to various cellular stressors like DNA damage. Its activation induces different processes, such as controlled cell death, that prevent cancer development if a cell becomes abnormal. Because of this, p53 mutations are extremely common in cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma. However, in a recent article published in Cancer Research, a team of researchers at Osaka University observed that constant activation of p53 in liver cells of patients suffering from chronic liver disease (CLD) could actually promote the development of liver cancer.
CANCER
IFLScience

COVID-19 Virus Might Use Tunneling Nanotubes To Enter The Brain

COVID-19 doesn’t just affect your lungs, it also has neurological aspects. But how its virus, SARS-CoV-2, spread to the brain is something that doesn’t have a simple explanation. Using a mixture of human and animal cells, a team from the Institut Pasteur suggests that the virus might travel via tunneling nanotubes and infect neurons in the brain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ageing and rejuvenation of tissue stem cells and their niches

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Most adult organs contain regenerative stem cells, often organized in specific niches. Stem cell function is critical for tissue homeostasis and repair upon injury, and it is dependent on interactions with the niche. During ageing, stem cells decline in their regenerative potential and ability to give rise to differentiated cells in the tissue, which is associated with a deterioration of tissue integrity and health. Ageing-associated changes in regenerative tissue regions include defects in maintenance of stem cell quiescence, differentiation ability and bias, clonal expansion and infiltration of immune cells in the niche. In this Review, we discuss cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying ageing in the regenerative regions of different tissues as well as potential rejuvenation strategies. We focus primarily on brain, muscle and blood tissues, but also provide examples from other tissues, such as skin and intestine. We describe the complex interactions between different cell types, non-cell-autonomous mechanisms between ageing niches and stem cells, and the influence of systemic factors. We also compare different interventions for the rejuvenation of old regenerative regions. Future outlooks in the field of stem cell ageing are discussed, including strategies to counter ageing and age-dependent disease.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Unravel the Mystery of “Junk” Genes That Are Key to Brain Development

Scientists are starting to understand the precise workings of a type of gene that, unlike other genes, does not code for proteins – the building blocks of life. New research shows the mechanism by which genes coding for a subset of long non-coding RNA (lncRNA) interact with neighboring genes to regulate the development and function of essential nerve cells. Scientists at the University of Bath led the study.
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

What Is Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease?

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) is a rare, fatal neurodegenerative disease that’s caused by a harmful prion, which is a type of misshapen protein particle causing normal proteins in the brain to fold. The disease can be transmitted through contaminated nerve tissue. It can also be hereditary, but most cases are believed to be sporadic and occur without a traceable cause.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study shows that the amino acid taurine could be used in anti-aging therapy

When our cells process the oxygen we breathe and the food we eat every day in order to survive, they generate potentially toxic by-products popularly known as "free radicals." Some of these molecules perform functions essential to the organism, but if there are too many of them the cells' internal structures can be damaged, preventing the cells from functioning properly and potentially leading to chronic disease. This process is called oxidative stress.
SCIENCE
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
Science News

Herminia Pasantes discovered how taurine helps brain cells regulate their size

When Herminia Pasantes Ordóñez was about 14 years old, in 1950, she heard her mother tell her father that she would never find a husband. Pasantes had to wear thick glasses for her poor eyesight. In her mother’s eyes, those glasses meant her future as a “good woman” was doomed. “This made my life easier,” says Pasantes, “because it was already said that I was going to study.”
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Human eggs remain healthy for decades by putting 'batteries on standby mode'

Immature human egg cells skip a fundamental metabolic reaction thought to be essential for generating energy, according to the findings of a study by researchers at the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) published today in the journal Nature. By altering their metabolic activity, the cells avoid creating reactive oxygen species,...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Mouse study shows dopamine released in brain in response to hydration

A team of researchers with members from the University of California, San Francisco, and Howard Hughes Medical Institute, also in San Francisco, has found that a certain part of the brain releases dopamine in response to hydration. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes experiments they conducted with thirsty mice.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy