Desoto County, FL

Man leaves receipt behind leading to arrest after burglarizing home

By Madelyn Werder
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
After a burglary takes place at a residence on State Rd 70, the suspect leaves behind a receipt that leads to his arrest within the hour.

The receipt found by DeSoto County deputies made it possible to track the suspect's steps.

Deputies went to the store name on the receipt and got surveillance footage. The surveillance showed the suspect's clothing which happened to be the same as the victim who was burglarized.

The suspect who had not changed his outfit was found and identified as David Schumacher Jr.

He was charged with burglary, grand theft, criminal mischief/ property damage over $1,000, and failing to complete criminal registration.

According to DCSO, Schumacher had been roaming the streets of DeSoto County for a few days. He was recognized by a home security video that was posted on a Facebook group called ‘Let’s Heat it Arcadia’. He was seen snooping around someone’s property. Because of the video, he was additionally charged with attempted burglary of that residence.

