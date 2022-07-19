Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

Friends of the La Jolla Library present “Ode to the Blue Forest” through Saturday, Aug. 13, in La Jolla. The exhibit features cyanotypes by La Jolla photographer and marine scientist Oriana Poindexter. (Courtesy of Oriana Poindexter)

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Community Center presents an Investment Club at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21, online. The monthly club is designed to provide tips and insights on how to invest and grow your money with certified financial planner John Weinstein. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/clubs

• The UC San Diego Stem Cell Program presents “A Closer Look at ... Aging” at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 21, online and at the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine’s Duane Roth Auditorium, 2880 Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, La Jolla. Stem cell experts Robert Signer and Shiri Gur-Cohen will discuss promoting longevity and healthy aging. Free. bit.ly/AgingJuly21

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Crafternoons: Make a Photo Collage” at noon Tuesday, July 26, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Participants can learn how to make a collage with real pictures. Bring as many photos as desired. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “iPhone/iPad for Beginners, Part 1” at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning July 27 at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The six-week course will teach basic functions, applications and fun features. Free for Community Center members; $90 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/iphoneclasses

• Yiddishland California presents “Judeo-Spanish (Ladino) for Beginners” at 1 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Aug. 2 online. The six-week course will focus on vocabulary, grammar and communication, as well as the cultural history of the language. $120 for six sessions or $25 per class. bit.ly/LadinoAug

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a ballet class with City Ballet of San Diego at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, at 7555 Draper Ave. Professional ballerina Chiara Valle will lead the class. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Luau at the Library” at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, at 7555 Draper Ave. The event will include a hula performance, refreshments and more. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Summer Cool Down: Breathwork and Sound Healing with Jeny Dawson and Kathleen Rafaat” at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $65. buddhiyogalj.com

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and is open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Community Center presents a four-part classic film series beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The series will be hosted by film critic and historian Leonard Maltin in association with the Cinema Society of San Diego. Maltin will introduce and discuss four classic films — one per week. A Q&A with Maltin will follow each film. $100 for the series or $30 per film. ljcommunitycenter.org/specialevents

• Warwick’s bookstore, Books & Books and Miami Book Fair present author Daniel Silva at 5 p.m. Friday, July 22, online. Silva will launch his new book, “Portrait of an Unknown Woman,” in conversation with Jamie Gangel. $29.99; includes book copy. warwicks.com/event/silva-2022

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Bon Anniversaire! A Fête for Four Birthday Boys (Debussy, Franck, Massenet and Leclair)” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The concert by violinist Victoria Martino and pianist James Lent of masterpieces of the classical violin repertoire will pay homage to retiring Athenaeum Executive Director Erika Torri. $45 for Athenaeum members; $50 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org

• Poetry & Art San Diego presents the San Diego Poetry Annual reading at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Jack Webb, founder and director of the Border Voices Poetry Program, will attend the event, which is open to all who want to read or watch. Sign up to read by emailing mkklam@gmail.com or texting (619) 957-3264. Indicate in your message whether you have previously published work in SDPA. poetryandartsd.com

• Warwick’s bookstore presents La Jolla author Russell Low at noon Sunday, July 24, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Low will discuss his new book, “The All-American Crew: A True Story of a World War II Bomber and the Men Who Flew It.” Free. warwicks.com/event/low-2022

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Katharine Gregorio at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Gregorio will discuss and sign her new book, “The Double Life of Katharine Clark: The Untold Story of the Fearless Journalist Who Risked Her Life for Truth and Justice.” Free. warwicks.com/event/gregorio-2022

• The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla presents the Mighty Untouchables at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Scripps Park, 1100 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. The performance is part of the Kiwanis Club’s Concerts by the Sea series. Free.

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Lempicka” through Sunday, July 24, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The musical about art deco painter Tamara de Lempicka is directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/lempicka

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Here There Are Blueberries” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The play about an album of never-before-seen World War II-era photographs discovered by U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivists will run through Sunday, Aug. 21. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/here-there-are-blueberries

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art demonstration at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Watercolor artist Minnie Valero will demonstrate the difference between traditional watercolor paper and Yupo, a synthetic waterproof paper. Free. Registration is required. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions

• BFree Studio presents “Luminous La Jolla … and Other Lovable Landscapes” at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The event features an artist talk with La Jollan Kathryn Anthony and a digital exhibit of her photography. Free. To register, visit bfreestudio.net and click “Events.”

• Quint Gallery presents the exhibit “Stars” through Saturday, July 30, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo show features large-scale works by Gary Lang. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibition through Friday, Aug. 5, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Twelve artists are showing 70 pieces of work in a mixture of media including acrylic, oil, digital and photography. Free. lajollaartassociation.org

• Friends of the La Jolla Library present “Ode to the Blue Forest” through Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibit features cyanotypes by La Jolla photographer and marine scientist Oriana Poindexter. Free. orianapoindexter.com

• L&G Projects presents the exhibit “Here Comes the Sun” through Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The show features works by Israeli artist Orit Fuchs. Free. landgprojects.com

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Voices from the Rez” through Sunday, Sept. 4, at 780 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit seeks to remind viewers of the continuing presence of Native Americans in Southern California and some of the art they create. Free. lajollahistory.org

Galas & events

• The La Jolla Community Center presents a tour of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The tour will be led by educator Norma Schwab. $5 for Community Center members; $20 for non-members. Registration is required. ljcommunitycenter.org/specialevents

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents the next part in its Artisan Table Signature Wine Dinner Series at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at A.R. Valentien restaurant, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event will feature a communal meal paired with Nickel & Nickel and Far Niente wines. $275. lodgetorreypines.com/events-calendar

• The Blue Latitudes Foundation presents a beach cleanup and fundraiser at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at La Jolla Shores. Free. bluelatitudesfoundation.org/event

