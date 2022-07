Julius Francis, a former opponent of Mike Tyson, claims that he didn’t want to knock out the rowdy customer. Recently, a clip of former heavyweight star Francis did rounds on the internet. Francis was seen in the video knocking out a rowdy patron while on duty as a security guard in London. Although he was backed by the BOXPARK venue he was working outside, he lost his license as a security guard following the incident, effectively ruling him out of work.

