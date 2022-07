Clients of the Women’s Resource Center in North Platte gained knowledge and skills at the “Back to the Basics” workshops on Thursday. “It all started because one of our clients said, you know, ‘there’s no diapers, there’s no formula, there’s no baby food, what am I going to do,’” Executive Director Linda Logsdon said. “That kind of got the ball rolling and we had one of our other clients say, ‘Well, I know how to make laundry detergent from scratch.’ Another client said, ‘I can do some sewing,’ so it kind of morphed from there.”

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO