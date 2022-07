Texas sophomore WR Xavier Worthy and junior WR Isaiah Neyor were named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which honors college football’s top receiver. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Texas Football sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy and junior Isaiah Neyor have been added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc. announced on Thursday. Worthy was previously named to the 2021 Biletnikoff Award watch list, while Neyor is making his first career watch list appearance. Presented annually, the award honors college football season's outstanding FBS receiver.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO