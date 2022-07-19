ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, WA

UPDATED: City of Blaine warns of scheduled power outages in August

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLAINE, Wash. — Officials with the City of Blaine announced today that there are 2 tentatively scheduled...

Comments / 2

lyndentribune.com

Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, July 20, 2022

BELLINGHAM – Peoples Bank has launched Pigs in Pictures as an updated take on its annual piggy bank treasure hunt. Nearly 500 pigs, each containing $20, will be hidden throughout the Bank’s footprint in Chelan, Island, King, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties until Aug. 1. People who find...
LYNDEN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Hiker Falls 120 Feet In Cascade Mountains

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA.- On Thursday night the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue (SAR) responded to the remote Joe Lake area of the Pacific Coast Trail in the Cascade Mountains. 36 year old Christina Ford of Camano Island hiked over seven hours into the remote area with her...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
kinyradio.com

Washington man to be arraigned on fishing license charges

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State troopers released details Tuesday regarding charges of false statements and falsification of a permit, for a Washington man. On July 12, 34-year-old Bellingham man Braden W. Jay was charged by Sitka-based state troopers with 4 counts of false statement and 6 counts of unsworn falsification II, on sport licenses, as well as commercial licenses.
whatcom-news.com

Mild weather to continue into the weekend, warmer weather expected after

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service said this morning that highs today, Thursday, July 21st, were expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s across the western Washington interior and the mid 70s on Friday and Saturday and in the mid 60s for areas along the coast. But for the days following, high temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s for some areas.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Car accident in Bellingham claims life of driver

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A car accident claimed the life of a driver in Bellingham. Bellingham Police report the accident occurred on Thursday, July 21st, morning at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Byron Ave. The unidentified driver was transported to the hospital, but EMTs told officers that they died...
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

