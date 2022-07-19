UPDATED: City of Blaine warns of scheduled power outages in August

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service said this morning that highs today, Thursday, July 21st, were expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s across the western Washington interior and the mid 70s on Friday and Saturday and in the mid 60s for areas along the coast. But for the days following, high temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s for some areas.

