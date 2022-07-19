ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starr County, TX

Firearms seized after smuggling attempt in Starr Co.

By Gaby Moreno
 5 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC BP) agents intercepted a smuggling attempt near Falcon Dam in Starr County.

The Starr County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area team alerted the RGC BP about migrants or narcotics possibly being smuggled into the U.S. near the Falcon Heights area.

Both entities searched the area and found abandoned weapons by a mesquite tree.

Two assault rifles (AR-15), an Avtomat Kalashnikova (AK-47), a bolt action rifle, and a pistol were seized at the location.

No arrests were made.

