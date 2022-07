Storms with the potential to produce large hail and winds up to 60 MPH are expected to hit the Front Range on Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Fremont, Teller, and western El Paso counties will be impacted between 2 PM and 9 PM, the service forecasts. During this time, hail up to one inch in diameter is possible.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO