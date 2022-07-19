ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

UMass begins hunt for next flagship campus Chancellor

By Colin A. Young-State House News Service
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283Zi9_0glM6Ja400

BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–There is about a year until Kumble Subbaswamy steps down as chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, but the group searching for his successor began its work Tuesday as top UMass officials highlighted how important it is to get the selection right given the challenges facing higher education generally.

Subbaswamy announced last month that he plans to retire at the end of June 2023 and the UMass Board of Trustees launched a global search for his successor, led by Trustee Victor Woolridge, a UMass Amherst alumnus and current chair of the UMass Building Authority.

Subbaswamy to retire from UMass Amherst

At the outset of Tuesday’s search committee meeting, UMass Board Chair Robert Manning laid out what’s at stake. “This is a very, very difficult position to fill. If I look at the world today, the most difficult job that I know of is running a public flagship university campus. We won’t go through all of the challenges … there’s nothing going our way. Enrollment is declining nationally, inflation is driving costs significantly, we’ve priced the cost of a degree beyond what a lot of people can afford so we don’t have the ability to raise fees and tuition,” Manning said. “So it really requires somebody that is very creative, figuring out ways to grow the brand of UMass Amherst, grow the enrollment, find ways to bring in revenues away from the traditional revenues that exist on the campus, and continuing to build the brand and awareness of Amherst as a world-class institution.”

Subbaswamy has led the flagship UMass campus for nearly 10 years and UMass system president Marty Meehan said Tuesday that he thinks Subbaswamy’s success will help attract a strong field of candidates to succeed him. “I do think Swamy’s successful tenure is going to help us in this search. We’re in a lot better position than we were 10 years ago when we had the search that decided on Swamy,” Meehan said. “I think we’re in a really strong position; we have to work as hard as we can to get the best candidates, no matter where they are anywhere in the world.”

UMass said the process will start with the collection of input from interested parties “in the coming months.” The search group will develop a pool of candidates to submit to Meehan, who will make a recommendation to the Board of Trustees. Search firm Isaacson Miller is assisting with the recruitment process, UMass said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

HCC announces STEM scholarship opportunity

The National Science Foundation is offering a $10,000 scholarship to students enrolled full time at Holyoke Community College in chemistry, biology, engineering, mathematics, physics or other STEM fields.
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

Biggest fish ever caught in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2012, Shane Felch caught a 46 pound, 5 ounce carp from Quinsigamond Lake in Shrewsbury. According to MassWildlife, this is the state’s largest freshwater fish ever caught and recorded. The record of biggest freshwater fish ever caught goes as far back as 1966...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amherst, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Amherst, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Boston, MA
Amherst, MA
Sports
WWLP

Top 5 stories by Saturday, July 23

Mass. (WWLP) – Many in western Massachusetts are wondering when the heat will end, and Saturday is expected to be the most humid day of the week. Saturday’s top five stories include the Westfield Police Department looking for a suspect who withdrew thousands of dollars from a victim’s bank account, unsolved murders in Springfield, and more.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marty Meehan
WWLP

‘Long 3 years’: Trial to start in deaths of 7 motorcyclists

The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle club members in New Hampshire is set to start more than three years after the 2019 crash that devastated the region’s close-knit biker community and exposed flaws in state driver record keeping.
RANDOLPH, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass#College#Trustee Victor Woolridge#Umass Board Chair
WWLP

Easthampton cooling center opens this weekend

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A cooling center in Easthampton will be open this weekend due to the heat and humidity. The Public Safety Complex located at 32 Payson Avenue will be open to the public 24 hours on Saturday and Sunday. Space is available inside the main lobby and face coverings will be available for individuals who wish to have one. Drinking water will be available to those who use the facility.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
WWLP

Access to Cobble Mountain and Borden Brook Reservoirs prohibited

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Borden Brook Reservoir and Cobble Mountain Reservoir are closed to the public and no recreational activities are allowed. The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is reminding residents that recreation on water supply property surrounding Cobble Mountain or Borden Brook Reservoirs is not allowed. Both reservoirs are the primary drinking water supply for the greater Springfield region serving about 250,000 customers every day.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

Autopsy: Woman found dead in Brattleboro was shot

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (NEWS10) – Autopsies were completed Thursday on Mary Anderson, the woman whose body was found in her truck in Brattleboro, and her ex-boyfriend Matthew Davis. Davis has been named a person of interest in the case. Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Massachusetts, died from a gunshot wound to...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy