UMass begins hunt for next flagship campus Chancellor

BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–There is about a year until Kumble Subbaswamy steps down as chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, but the group searching for his successor began its work Tuesday as top UMass officials highlighted how important it is to get the selection right given the challenges facing higher education generally.

Subbaswamy announced last month that he plans to retire at the end of June 2023 and the UMass Board of Trustees launched a global search for his successor, led by Trustee Victor Woolridge, a UMass Amherst alumnus and current chair of the UMass Building Authority.

At the outset of Tuesday’s search committee meeting, UMass Board Chair Robert Manning laid out what’s at stake. “This is a very, very difficult position to fill. If I look at the world today, the most difficult job that I know of is running a public flagship university campus. We won’t go through all of the challenges … there’s nothing going our way. Enrollment is declining nationally, inflation is driving costs significantly, we’ve priced the cost of a degree beyond what a lot of people can afford so we don’t have the ability to raise fees and tuition,” Manning said. “So it really requires somebody that is very creative, figuring out ways to grow the brand of UMass Amherst, grow the enrollment, find ways to bring in revenues away from the traditional revenues that exist on the campus, and continuing to build the brand and awareness of Amherst as a world-class institution.”

Subbaswamy has led the flagship UMass campus for nearly 10 years and UMass system president Marty Meehan said Tuesday that he thinks Subbaswamy’s success will help attract a strong field of candidates to succeed him. “I do think Swamy’s successful tenure is going to help us in this search. We’re in a lot better position than we were 10 years ago when we had the search that decided on Swamy,” Meehan said. “I think we’re in a really strong position; we have to work as hard as we can to get the best candidates, no matter where they are anywhere in the world.”

UMass said the process will start with the collection of input from interested parties “in the coming months.” The search group will develop a pool of candidates to submit to Meehan, who will make a recommendation to the Board of Trustees. Search firm Isaacson Miller is assisting with the recruitment process, UMass said.

