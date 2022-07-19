Autopsy report released in Greenwood Park Mall shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner’s Office is releasing details in its investigation into the Greenwood Park Mall shooting.
On Tuesday, the coroner’s office released details from the autopsy reports. In the report, the coroner said the shooter sustained eight gunshot wounds.TIMELINE: What happened leading up to the Greenwood Park Mall shooting
The report detailed that the suspect in the case, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood, died at the mall. His preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.
The report also went into some detail about the victims. Here’s what we know about them from the autopsy report.‘Two of the most caring people’: Husband, wife among mass shooting victims
Pedro Pineda, a 56-year-old from Indianapolis, died at the Greenwood Park Mall. His preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.
Victor Gomez was a 30-year-old from Indianapolis. He died at Saint Francis Hospital and Health Center. His preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.
Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda was a 37-year-old from Indianapolis. She died at the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. Her preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.
The coroner's office said a toxicology report will not be available for around three weeks.
